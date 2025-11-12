Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2025. While agriculture remains a cornerstone of Iowa's identity, the state has also become a leader in many advanced sectors, including manufacturing, bioscience, insurance, finance, and technology. With one of the nation's most competitive business climates and a reputation for collaboration, Iowa offers the foundation for long-term growth and success. This year's honorees reflect Iowa's steady progress and ingenuity, leading efforts that strengthen industries and communities across the state.

This year, we celebrate Joanna Sowers, Chief Marketing Officer of Clique Hospitality, which owns, operates, and manages more than 30 venues across the United States. With over a decade of experience, Sowers has helped define the digital identity of leading hospitality brands, overseeing the launch of more than 40 venues. Her approach gives each property its own distinct personality that resonates with guests. By linking digital marketing with on-site experience, she has turned these destinations into recognized names in food, nightlife, and hospitality.

We also honor Allyson Hillman, Market President, Chief Revenue Officer, and Chief Content Officer at Townsquare Media, a diversified media, entertainment, and digital marketing company operating local radio stations and digital properties. With a 39-year career spanning radio, television, digital, and outdoor advertising, Hillman has excelled in developing revenue strategies, managing pricing, and leading high-performing sales teams. She oversees all aspects of market operations, driving revenue growth across multiple platforms while ensuring content aligns with brand strategy and delivers measurable results.

Lastly, we recognize Rhonda Gibler, Chief Growth Officer of Carenet Health, a healthcare consumer engagement company. Gibler builds strong partnerships across organizations to improve the healthcare experience and deliver measurable outcomes for clients and employees. She develops and motivates high-performing teams while leading Carenet's adoption of AI-powered consumer engagement, using data-driven insights to guide more intuitive, evidence-based healthcare interactions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2025.

Amy Wadstrom (Vivid Clear Rx), Azra Ekic (US Bank), Lorrie Roberts (Marsh McLennan), Katrina Lindsey (Casey's), Lynette Bailey (Chubb), Sona Raziabeegum (CNH), Megan Wheelock (John Deere), Sara Laures (VGM Group), Janell Pittman (Chief Outsiders), Kelsey Wedemeier (HOMELINK), Jennifer Findlay (Iowa Total Care), Joanna Sowers (Clique Hospitality), Jennifer Furler (Iowa Primary Care Association), Mandi McReynolds (Workiva), Allyson Hillman (Townsquare Media), Suzanna de Baca (Story Board Advisors), Lauren Hansen (League One Volleyball), Kimberly M. Hansen (Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines), Carole Custer (Iowa State University) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-iowa-for-2025/

