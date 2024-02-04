Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2024. Jacksonville is the largest city in landmass in the continental United States. A rapidly growing metropolitan in Northeast Florida, with approximately 1,000,000 residents, The River City caters to some of the most profitable industries across the globe – with exceptionally talented women leaders at the helm of well-known companies and organizations.

The largest industry in Jacksonville is healthcare, with nearly 14% of the population working in this field. Among them is awardee Betsy Chapin Taylor, an award-winning author, speaker, and consultant drawing on 30 years of experience in healthcare. She serves as the CEO of Accordant, a philanthropy consulting firm specializing in working with hospitals and healthcare systems.

The next largest industry is retail, employing over 12% of workers, including honoree Claudia Keyes, the Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence and Sales Agency at Acosta. After learning the retail industry inside and out through top leadership positions at mega-retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club, Keyes joined Acosta, a sales and marketing powerhouse behind some of the most recognized brands in the world.

Finally, we recognize women leaders in finance and insurance, the third largest industry in Jacksonville with nearly 10% of the workforce. Recognized for her mission-driven and tailored approach to client services, Diane Pauly is a senior executive at Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services firm, where she brings her vast knowledge of the municipal bond trading industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2024.

Diana Sorfleet (CSX), Dana Karzan (VyStar Credit Union), Eleanor Lynch (HCA Healthcare), Aimee Boggs (Raymond James), Nancy Sabin (Johnson & Johnson), Alexandra Geist (Salesforce ), Tanya Johnson-Coomes (Deutsche Bank), Kay Fellows (Medtronic), Franchesca Williams (Ameris Bank), Tara Travieso (Carrot Fertility), Jannet Walker-Ford (WSP), Danielle Leiby (World Insurance Associates), Allishia Bauman (City Year), Angie Langlois (Ascendo Resources), Caral Edelberg (Edelberg & Associates), Sharon Fletcher, Ph.D. (Birdsong Hearing Benefits), Lauren Hayes (Jaid), Amanda Baggett (Baggett Law), Betsy Chapin Taylor (Accordant), Dana Mattera (First Coast Service Solutions), Rhode Meone-Malangwasira (PACE Center for Girls), Lindsay Williams (Firehouse Subs), Samantha Kwiatkowski (CAN Community Health), Kimber McCafferty (LiveOak Fiber), and many others

