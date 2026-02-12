Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2026. As one of the largest U.S. cities by land area, Jacksonville's scale raises the stakes for leaders responsible for how organizations operate day to day. With a major deepwater port and one of the country's largest naval complexes, decisions made across the city's institutions often carry regional impact. This year's honorees are recognized for carrying that responsibility in roles where execution, coordination, and accountability shape what holds up in practice.

This year, we are pleased to recognize Alexandra Geist, Account Director for Strategic Accounts at Salesforce, a leading cloud-based CRM software. Geist has spent over 20 years as a highly successful, process and results-oriented technology sales professional. In her role, she works with companies to translate business needs into a technology strategy aligned with financial goals, including revenue growth and cost containment. She also focuses on team development, understanding client workflows, identifying opportunities, and presenting solutions that support long-term client relationships.

We also celebrate Diana Sorfleet, Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President at CSX. Sorfleet is a senior executive with extensive experience as a strategic business partner and member of executive management teams. She is recognized for aligning business objectives and practices during turnaround and transformation efforts across diverse functions, including human resources, labor relations, technology, facilities, critical power infrastructure, and corporate aviation. At CSX, she had a key role in orchestrating the company's pandemic response and guided the development and implementation of a comprehensive social justice action plan.

Lastly, we honor Jennifer Raines, Director of Product Development Engineering at Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader. Raines has over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry and a proven track record in R&D, regulatory compliance, usability, experimental test design, design verification and validation, people management, and laboratory operations. Her background includes leadership roles in systems, human factors, and test engineering, as well as toxicology. Her strategic vision and innovative approach have been instrumental in expanding her influence within the R&D organization, improving performance, and fostering a patient-first culture.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2026.

Sarah Sanders (Baptist Health), Ellyn Raftery (FIS), Sharon Fletcher, PhD (Birdsong Hearing Benefits), Diana Sorfleet (CSX), Melissa Thomas (Community First Credit Union), Jenn Petion (Family Support Services), Farley Kern (GuideWell), Bev Jennings (SEE Company Inc.), Kirsten Barnhorst (City of Jacksonville), Grace Staten (Coastal Wealth), Amanda Baggett (Baggett Law), Alisha Pieraccini (Florida Blue), Maureen Barnett (Fanatics Inc.), Michelle Anderson (LoanCare), Christina Villar (INSIGHTEC), Sheila Stevens (Blue Star Families), Nikky Flores (JPMorgan Chase), Melissa Harrell (Uniti Group Inc.), Mariana Marques (Restaurant Brands International), Jessica Paske (Superior Construction), Sadaf Alipour (Nuvia Dental Implant Centers), Jennifer Raines (Medtronic), Dana Luciani (UF Health Jacksonville), Kimberly Hunter (UnitedHealthcare), Alexandra Geist (Salesforce) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-jacksonville-for-2026/

