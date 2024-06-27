Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2024

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2024. People come from far and wide to experience the richness and cultural diversity of Kansas City. From the vibrant arts scene and eclectic jazz music to the famous barbeque, there's something for everyone in The City of Fountains. Beyond good eats and quality entertainment, Kansas City is also known for many thriving industries with plenty of opportunities for skilled professionals. These industries include manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, technology, finances, animal health, transportation, and healthcare.

Among this year's honorees is Audrey Masoner, the Chief Operating Officer for the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. A seasoned finance executive, Masoner has previously served in high-level roles at Lumen, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Sprint.

We also honor Lauren Dorsch, a devoted leader in the animal health industry. As the Head of US Commercial Communications for Zoetis, the largest global animal health company, she develops and executes integrated communications and marketing strategies that elevate the brand, engage stakeholders, and drive business performance.

Lastly, we congratulate technology leader, Katie Bennewitz, who serves as the Vice President of Engineering for SS&C, a leading global provider of mission-critical, cloud-based software and solutions. Bennewitz is an experienced C-suite executive with a passion for developing engineering leaders.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2024.

Audrey Masoner (UnitedHealth Group), Anita Hyde (Cognizant), Lisa Schaberg (Oracle), Rory Akers (Lockton Companies), Samara Nash (symplr), Stacy Schonrock (Bank of America), Janet Thompson (CBIZ), Angie Glotstein (GEHA Health), Sarah Knights (QTS Data Centers), Shari Simmons (BNY Mellon), Joi Tillman (Sun Life), Jennifer Ladish (Cerner Enviza), Allyson Leach (State Street), Sara Burton (Hallmark Cards), Kelly Peterson Miranda (Grindr), Ashley Bieck (Optum), Mary Helen Horn (Ziwi), Brandy McCombs (IBC), Latanna Littlejohn (Veracity Consulting), Kristi Briseno (Vermeer Great Plains), Iveth Jalinsky (Harlan Global Manufacturing), Dr. Kara Tan Bhala (Seven Pillars Institute for Global Finance & Ethics), Samantha Karagianis (Perfect Hands Golf), Christal Watson (Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence), Karen Duff (International Express Trucking), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/25/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-kansas-city-for-2024/

