Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2025

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2025. Kansas City, often called the City of Fountains, is a thriving center of culture, innovation, and business. Famous for its legendary barbecue, deep jazz roots, and vibrant Crossroads Arts District, the city is also home to a growing network of industries, including technology, manufacturing, transportation, e-commerce, and finance. As Missouri's largest city, it continues to attract and cultivate standout talent across sectors.

This year, we honor Johanna Zatar, the President of Alliance Workforce, a leading provider of light industrial, clerical, and specialized staffing solutions across Kansas and Missouri. Zatar has over 25 years of experience in the staffing and recruiting industry. She leads business development, client partnerships, and operational strategy across the company's expanding regional footprint, ensuring both clients and talent receive consistent, high-quality service.

We also celebrate Martha Salinas, Chief Commercial Officer of TreviPay, a global B2B fintech company with over $7 billion in sales and operations across North America, Europe, and Australia. With more than two decades of experience, Salinas has held key leadership roles in sales, operations, project management, and commercial strategy, driving significant global expansion and revenue growth. She has held P&L responsibility since 2001.

Lastly, we congratulate Angela Menzies, Director of Account Management at Assurant, where she leads the AT&T Trade-In team. With a wealth of experience in account management and a proven track record of success, Menzies has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the AT&T Trade-In program. She oversees a team of dedicated professionals, ensuring that they deliver exceptional service and support to clients.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas City for 2025.

Claudia Greim (Lockton Companies), Audrey Masoner (Vibrant Health), Martha Salinas (TreviPay), Jeanette Prenger (ECCO Select), Iveth Jalinsky (Harlan Global Manufacturing), Kelly Peterson (Yobi AI), Karen Duff (International Express Trucking), Dr. Siabhan May-Washington (St. Teresa's Academy), Chamie McCurry (Danny Wimmer Presents), Kristen Harris (Reconciliation Services), Johanna Zatar (Alliance Workforce), Lisa Blake (US Bank), Brooke Cashion (zSpace), Samara Nash (symplr), Cortney Burnos (Transcom), Sophia Somi (Synchrony Financial), Kristi Briseno (Vermeer Great Plains), Latanna Littlejohn (Dynamic Domains LLC), Dr. Jaqlyne Jackson (University of Central Missouri), Stephanie Anderson (Rock Creek of Ottawa), Taylor Randol (Northwestern Mutual), Mary Helen Horn (Smalls), Maddi Blongewicz (Custom Truck One Source), Angela Menzies (Assurant), Victoria Malicoat (Acacium Group), Kaila Cirese (Innovaccer), LinLee Vanderhoof (Zenitel), Seabrin Jensen, MSN, RN (Advent Health Kansas City), Sarah Coats (Summit Christian Academy), Liv Atkinson (International Express Trucking) and Amanda Ray (Amanda Blu & Co.), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-kansas-city-for-2025/

