Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2023. Frequently referred to as the epitome of the American heartland, there is no shortage of reasons to fall in love with Kansas. As many people know, the state is famous for being the air and wheat capital of the world, a prominent beef supplier, and Dorothy's home state in The Wizard of Oz. But what some may not realize is how much Kansas's economy is flourishing. In addition to its strong agriculture sector, the state also benefits from a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, energy, military, finance, manufacturing, and real estate, among others.

Central to this booming economy, there has been a notable rise in the representation of women in leadership positions, especially within leading companies located in Wichita and Topeka. Women now occupy prominent roles across diverse sectors, introducing fresh perspectives, innovative concepts, and inclusive decision-making approaches. This not only enhances organizational effectiveness but also fosters a more dynamic and thriving economy for the state of Kansas.

Among the honorees for this year, we have Rochelle Stringer, who serves as the General Counsel overseeing North, Central, and South America operations for Huhtamaki. In this capacity, Stringer is responsible for the management of all legal and corporate compliance affairs for 21 manufacturing facilities, encompassing approximately 4,500 employees and generating $1.5 billion in sales.

Another notable awardee is Raechel Peters, the President of BenefitsMe. With a background deeply rooted in marketing, Peters has garnered recognition from the Wichita Business Journal as a nominee for the 40 Under 40 award and is now a distinguished member of the 2023-2024 WBJ Career Women cohort. This year's honors also extend to Pamela Breuckmann, who currently holds the positions of CEO and President at Ferrell Capital. Prior to her tenure at Ferrell in 2007, Breuckmann served as the Chief Financial Officer for a specialty finance company with a $500 million loan portfolio.

Taryn Owen (TrueBlue), Tracey Biles (Ascension), Jane Mandigo (Swiss Re), Laura Lopez (American Heart Association | American Stroke Association), Olivia Law-Delrosso (Building Belonging Consulting), Michelle Boylan (Veterans Administration), Janet Thompson (CBIZ), Vanessa Zambo (Terracon), Julianna Rieschick, RN, MSN, NEA-BC (Providence Medical Center), Jennifer Lindsey (Corbion), Sheryl Wagner (Terracon), Wendy Hill (Netsmart), Lynne Murray (Baker University), Pamela Breuckmann (Ferrell Capital), Dawn Hill (Homestead Assisted Living & Memory Care), Christina Beaird (Professional Engineering Consultants), Cori Kohlmeier (Advantage Marketing), Min. Nina Shaw-Woody (Kansas Family Advisory Network), Betsy Sears (ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics Co.), Raechel Peters (BenefitsMe), Mahathi Reddy (A Golden World Inc.), April Shellhouse (Pfizer), Kelly Hancox (Garmin International), B. Jan Middendorf, PhD (Kansas State University), Marcia Hornung (Kansas State University), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/06/the-top-women-leaders-of-kansas-for-2023/

