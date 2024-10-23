Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2024. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the nation, Kansas is home to thriving industries, such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, energy, national resources, and professional services. This year's awardees represent remarkable talent and leadership, driving progress in these key sectors and further boosting the already flourishing economy of the Sunflower State.

Among this year's honorees is Lynne Murray, President of Baker University, who leads the $28 million Forever Orange campaign, the largest in the institution's history. Under her leadership, the campaign has secured over $25 million in gifts and pledges, including $1 million for an endowed chair of business leadership and $1.5 million for the Department of Biology and Chemistry. During her tenure, the university's endowment has grown by 12%.

We also honor Jean Mash, Vice President of Channel Value Creation at Optum, who delivered $60.5 million in cost savings from a $5.4 million expenditure, achieving an impressive 11:1 ROI. She manages P&L for a $20 million annual budget for affordability initiatives and has crafted efficient clinical and business processes that resulted in a 60% improvement in specified quality metrics.

Lastly, we acknowledge the accomplishments of Lori Blackley, Vice President of Risk and Compliance at Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader. She leads the enterprise-wide compliance program, overseeing legal, regulatory, and contractual compliance, and has developed and managed internal policies, privacy, and risk management strategies across the organization.

Elizabeth Gutschenritter (Cargill), Jean Mash (Optum Behavioral Health), Melissa Mason (GE Healthcare), Danelle Bender (Dairy Farmers of America), Katie Danielson (Saint Luke's Health System), Vanessa Zambo (Terracon), Wendy Hill (Netsmart), Lynne Murray (Baker University), Christina Beaird (Professional Engineering Consultants), Cori Kohlmeier (Advantage Marketing), Nina Shaw-Woody (Kansas Family Advisory Network), Mahathi Reddy (A Golden World), Raechel Peters (BenefitsMe), Mechele Hailey (Dodge City Community College), Lori Hotzel (Children's Hospital Association), Erica Bates (Minds Matter), Laura Parsons (Maximus Federal Services, Inc.), Jennifer Chmel (Empower), Rachel Hettinger (Netsmart), Ashlyn Hull (North Kansas City Hospital), B. Jan Middendorf (Kansas State University), Marcia Hornung (Kansas State University), Tiffany Schmidtberger-Okolo (Colby Community College), Heather Povlick (Qualified Plan Advisors) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/21/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-kansas-for-2024/

