Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kansas for 2025. Situated in the heartland of America, Kansas has long been recognized for its strong agricultural roots and economy that extends far beyond the fields. Known for its leadership in aviation, renewable energy, and manufacturing, the state continues to innovate while preserving its deep sense of community and tradition. This year's honorees represent the very best of that Kansas spirit. Through their leadership, they are driving progress, creating opportunity, and inspiring others to lead with purpose.

Among this year's honorees is Johanna Zatar, President of Alliance Workforce, a staffing solutions provider serving clients across Kansas and Missouri. With more than 25 years in the staffing and recruiting industry, Zatar has been instrumental in expanding the company's presence through the launch and support of multiple local branches. She oversees business development, client partnerships, and operational strategy across Alliance's growing regional network, ensuring both clients and talent receive consistent, high-quality service.

We also congratulate Rachel Hettinger, Director of Solution Management at Netsmart, where she oversees the clinical side of the Human Services division. With more than nine years at the company, Hettinger leads her team in advancing the myAvatar and myEvolv electronic health record platforms. Their work has included streamlining foster care onboarding and management, improving the physician experience and quality of care, ensuring compliance with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and integrating the first augmented intelligence clinical documentation tool for human services.

Lastly, we acknowledge Nicole Frank, Director of Professional Development at Fort Hays State University. Frank is an educational and talent development professional skilled in designing and facilitating learning in both online and on-ground modalities. She has implemented evidence-based professional development assessment and worked with the Faculty Development Committee to establish a faculty mentoring program, offering pod and paired mentoring, and collaborating with the committee to design resources and programming based on needs assessments and relevant research.

Jean Mash (Optum), Tanya Heffel (State of Kansas), Steph Bleymaier (Foot Locker), Margaret Ptacek (Experis Health Solutions), Deonne Christensen (Mazuma Credit Union), Ally Oakes (Signal Advisors), Jennifer Lindsey (Corbion), Martha Salinas (TreviPay), Tina Lux-Boim (SAIM), Jill Lyons (BRR Architecture), Cori Kohlmeier (Advantage Marketing), Debbie Hoffman (ClearSky Health), Johanna Zatar (Alliance Workforce), Haley Heter (Cohesity Academy), Mahathi Reddy (A Golden World), Raechel Peters (BenefitsMe), Lori Hotzel (Children's Hospital Association), Dorene Henley (Dairy Farmers of America), Erica Bates (Minds Matter), Jennifer Chmel (Empower), Laura Parsons (Maximus), Nicole Frank (Fort Hays State University), Angela Menzies (Assurant), Rachel Hettinger (Netsmart), Stephanie Anderson (Rock Creek of Ottawa), Abby Stockebrand (Hutchinson Public Schools), Mary J. Williams (Foulston Siefkin), Tiffany Schmidtberger-Okolo (Colby Community College), Heather Povlick (Qualified Plan Advisors), Tracey Stratton (Advisors Excel) and many others.

