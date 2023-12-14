Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2023. The Bluegrass region stands out as one of America's most productive areas, boasting a significant number of manufacturers and a plethora of industries. The state is enriched with numerous rivers and water impoundments, offering a remarkable 1,100 miles of commercially navigable waterways. Kentucky encompasses a vast expanse of commercial forest land, totaling 12.7 million acres, which accounts for only half of the state's overall land area. Its economy exhibits regional variations, shaped by sectors including manufacturing, trade, mining, agriculture, and tourism. Included in this year's awardee list are individuals serving in some of the state's most notable companies and organizations including Papa John's, the University of Kentucky, and Norton Healthcare.

Among this year's awardees is Mary Meixelsperger, Valvoline's Chief Financial Officer, who for seven years has overseen the company's global financial organization and the corporate development team. Awardee Janet Norton serves as Vice President and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer for Baptist Health, where she manages a team of eight attorneys and provides board support for over 30 affiliated corporations. Also awarded is Dr. Sarah Moyer, Chief Medical Officer for Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky. In her role, she ensures that the company prioritizes the well-being of all members, associates, and communities throughout the state of Kentucky.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2023.

Sarah Moyer (Humana Healthy Horizons of Kentucky), Janet Norton (Baptist Healthcare System), Kimberly Blanton (UK HealthCare), Mary Meixelsperger (Valvoline), Kristen Trenaman (Help at Home), Amy Fuller (BrightSpring Health Services), Jill Bell (Molina Healthcare), Jeanine Triplett (Delta Sigma Pi International Business Fraternity Leadership Foundation), Mary Harville (Kentucky Lottery), Katherine Armstrong (Churchill Downs), Ashley Quinlan (Samtec), Suzanne Schapira (Legrand North America), Michele Kenner (St. Elizabeth Healthcare), Laura Fowler (Equifax Workforce Solutions), Krysia Lazarewicz (Wiley Education Services), Sarah Ahmad (CAQH), Amy Hoover (Manna Inc / Bridgeman Foods), Heather Gate (Connected Nation), Julie Benton (&well Agency), Kaylee Price (RunSwitch PR), Katie Marks (AffirmedRx a Public Benefit), Megan Williams (Meritrust Wealth Management), Myrna Redfield (Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership), Paula Garner (Maryhurst), Jennifer Gebhart (Global Payments Inc.), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-kentucky-for-2023/

