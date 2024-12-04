Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2024. Known as the Bluegrass State, Kentucky is celebrated for its rich agricultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Over the years, the state has evolved into a dynamic business hub, with thriving industries like auto manufacturing, distribution and logistics, energy, healthcare. From its strategic position as a transportation and logistics powerhouse to its growing role in the tech and life sciences sectors, Kentucky's diversified economy continues to create opportunities for innovation and growth.

This year's honorees represent the best of Kentucky's leadership across many dynamic sectors. Among them is Beth Steele, Chief Operating Officer for Owensboro Health. Since joining the team in 2022, Steele has been instrumental in forming Nursing Shared Governance, implementing multiple workforce innovations, and sponsoring process improvement processes.

We also honor Jordin Nabi, VP of Marketing for The Edge Fitness Clubs. Nabi is a purpose-driven leader and P&L owner with a passion for marketing, rooted in the belief that brands have the power to positively influence the way people think and behave. She has a proven track record of driving sustainable growth through insight-driven brand building, growth marketing, business innovation, and team development.

Finally, we celebrate Becky Jones, Chief Marketing and People Officer of Viamedia, the nation's largest independent champion for video service providers' advertising needs. As one of the original employees at Viamedia, Jones touches nearly all aspects of the business from internal and external communications, research, training, marketing, and branding to an unrelenting devotion to customer excellence and internal efficiency.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2024.

Susan Diamond (Humana), Sarah Moyer (Humana Healthy Horizons of Kentucky), Kristen Trenaman (Help at Home), Rae Godsey (Humana), Amy Fuller (BrightSpring Health Services), Angela Gosman (PPL), Jeanine Triplett (James Baker Hall Foundation), Mary Talbott (altafiber), Beth Steele (Owensboro Health), Susan Brewer (Gray), Suzanne Schapira (Legrand North America), Michele Kenner (St. Elizabeth Healthcare), Raquel Summers (Bluegrass Supply Chain), Sarah Ahmad (CAQH), Christa Fleming (CHI Saint Joseph Health), Heather Gate (Connected Nation), Julie Benton (And-well Agency), Amy Hoover (Manna Inc / Bridgeman Foods), Kaylee Price (RunSwitch PR), Amanda Sarratore (Transylvania University), Elizabeth Woodward (Dean Dorton), Micki Davis (University of the Cumberlands), Erica Horn (Dean Dorton's), Jennifer Gebhart (Global Payments), Jennifer Goff (Guardant Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-kentucky-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

