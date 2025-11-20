Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2025. Kentucky sits at the center of the Southeast with a character shaped by close-knit communities, longstanding traditions, and steady economic diversification. While its history is tied to agriculture and coal, the state is now a major force in auto manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agritech. Its cultural legacy—including bourbon, horse racing, bluegrass, and regional foodways—remains a defining part of daily life, and its reasonable cost of living continues to attract both families and growing businesses. This year's awardees reflect the leadership driving the state forward.

Among this year's honorees is Dr. Rae Godsey, Humana's Group Medicare Chief Medical Officer. Board-certified in family medicine, Godsey brings over 20 years of clinical and managed care experience to her role, with a focus on medical management, quality, risk adjustment, stars, and value-based care. Since joining Humana in 2009, she has driven initiatives that improve health outcomes for members while ensuring financial sustainability. She also serves on the Humana Physician Advisory Council and mentors physicians in Humana's Physician Leadership Development Program.

We also recognize Janet Norton, a transformative legal and executive leader in Kentucky's healthcare sector. As Chief Legal Officer, Vice President, and Corporate Secretary for Baptist Health, Norton has shaped the organization's approach to governance, compliance, risk management, and strategic initiatives, ensuring both operational excellence and patient-centered outcomes. She also actively mentors emerging leaders, advocates for patient safety and quality through board leadership roles, and contributes to numerous professional and community initiatives that strengthen Kentucky's healthcare landscape.

Lastly, we celebrate Lori Eberenz, Director of Global PR and Storytelling at Yum! Brands. A leader of global storytelling and public relations for the world's largest restaurant company, Eberenz has 20 years of communications and marketing experience in both agency and corporate settings and thrives on tackling new challenges in fast-paced environments. At Yum! Brands, she leads a global, cross-functional storytelling team, aligning brand messaging across markets to amplify purpose and impact.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2025.

Janet Norton (Baptist Healthcare System), Dr. Rae Godsey (Humana), Mary Putman (GE Appliances, a Haier company), Mary Talbott (altafiber), Susan Brewer (Gray), Kathy Dwyer (Galen College of Nursing), Lori Eberenz (Yum! Brands), Liz McKune (Seven Counties Services), Suzanne Schapira (Legrand North America), Wendy McCarty (Mortenson Dental Partners), Meredith Bruner (Centre College), Jamie Harness (Baptist Health System KY & IN), Julie Benton (And-well Agency), Amy Hoover (Manna Inc. / Bridgeman Foods), Kaylee Price (RunSwitch PR), Amanda Sarratore (Transylvania University), Brittany Burke (Norton Healthcare), Erica Horn (Dean Dorton), Tiff Haub (Norton Healthcare), Micki Davis (University of the Cumberlands), Jennifer Gebhart (Global Payments), Lori Carson (Zeon Chemicals), Sara Mullins (St. Elizabeth Physicians) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-kentucky-for-2025/

