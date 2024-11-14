Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2024

Women We Admire is excited to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is excited to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2024. Known primarily for its vibrant tourism, entertainment, and gaming sectors, Las Vegas is a dynamic city where influence transcends traditional boundaries. The city is also home to a flourishing ecosystem of industries, including manufacturing, fintech, sports, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals, all of which play a vital role in its evolution. This year, we celebrate the women leaders who embody the spirit of innovation and diversity that defines the Las Vegas workforce.

Among these leaders is Heather Hartnett, the CEO and General Partner for Human Ventures. Since launching under Hartnett's leadership, Human Ventures has invested in and co-built more than 65 companies that have grown to a combined more than $7.5 billion in enterprise value and gone on to raise over $500 million in additional capital.

We also celebrate Stephanie Bressler, Vice President of Asset Management at Sunroad Enterprises. Bressler's specialties include senior executive-level planning and execution, with P&L responsibility ranging from $10 million to 10 figures, team identification, creation, and management for groups of 10 to 2,000, and advanced skills in process improvement, change management, and complex consensus building.

Finally, we recognize honoree Michele Balady, Vice President of Government Relations at Travelers. As a government relations professional, Balady represents Travelers and its businesses within state legislative, regulatory, and public policy environments. With expertise in property and casualty insurance, she manages relationships with state officials and trade associations with responsibilities spanning states nationwide.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2024.

Courtney Sherizen (Wikimedia Foundation), Doreen Galli (TBW Advisors LLC), Sarah Moore (Cracker Barrel), Heather Nelson (Deloitte Consulting), Erin Russell (UnitedHealth Group), Patricia Morris (EY), Cheryl Lake (Optum), Nakeisha Curry (Paragon Medical Associates), Heather Hartnett (Human Ventures), Kimberly Piscione (Bank of America), Amanda Mura (Apple), Helen Byrne (Twilio), Loreta Tarozaite (Phison, Loreta Today), Danielle Steffen (eXp Commercial), Jennifer Shydler (Merrill Lynch), Lacey Newbry (CommonSpirit Health), Tiffany Vickers (University of Nevada-Las Vegas), Sara Piper (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Angela Kardas (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Rebecca Rogers (University of Nevada-Las Vegas), Teresa Bain (Capital One), Esther Sarpong (Brookfield Properties), Monique Makhlouf (Wynn Resorts), Valerie Winkler (KPMG US), Shondra Deloach-Perea (IGT), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-las-vegas-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

