Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2025. Las Vegas has long been known for tourism and hospitality, but the city's growth story extends far beyond the Strip. Over the past decade, the region has expanded its capabilities in healthcare, logistics, technology, small business development, and professional services, creating a broader foundation for long-term economic strength. Population growth, major infrastructure investment, and rising demand for skilled talent have helped shape a city where new opportunities emerge at a fast pace.

Among this year's honorees is Sara Piper, Executive Director of People and Talent Acquisition for the globally renowned Fontainebleau Las Vegas. As a foundational member of the opening team, Piper joined the project in 2022—well ahead of the resort's opening—and played a central role in building the HR function from the ground up. She brings deep expertise in people operations, leading the team responsible for talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, leave administration, HRIS, and HR compliance. Her work helped establish the systems and structure needed to support one of the city's most high-profile hospitality openings.

We also congratulate Doreen Galli, Chief of Research and Distinguished Analyst of TBW Advisors. A Six Sigma black belt and seasoned executive, Galli leads global teams across application development, telecommunications, networks, data centers, and core operations. She has managed both large-scale builds and complex turnarounds, bringing steady leadership to high-pressure environments. Her background includes full P&L oversight—from $10 million to ten-figure budgets—and decades of experience assembling and guiding teams ranging from small units to organizations of more than 2,000 people.

Lastly, we recognize Abigail R. Wood, Director of Student Life Maintenance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). A facilities leader and public health advocate, Wood has over two decades of progressive leadership in facilities management, administration, and project coordination. At UNLV, she leads a multidisciplinary team responsible for maintaining safe, functional, and sustainable campus environments that enhance student success and institutional excellence.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Las Vegas for 2025.

Allison Zednicek (Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, HCA Healthcare), Cathy Mazzeo (Southwest Gas Corporation), Joyce Malaskovitz (West Henderson Hospital), Colleen McClellan (Datassential), Loreta Tarozaite (Phison), Lacey Newbry (CommonSpirit Health), Helen Byrne (Twilio), Amy Graca (Caesars Entertainment), Alexandra Nikolich (University of Nevada-Las Vegas), Carly Bown (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Cindy Rivelli (University of Nevada-Las Vegas), Trisha Sauerbrei (Aristocrat), Sabrina Eigner (Greentube GmbH), Sara Piper (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Tashina Lazcano (Konami Gaming, Inc.), Abigail Wood (University of Nevada-Las Vegas), Maureen Strohm (HCA Healthcare Sunrise Health GME), Amy Dockter-Rozar (Clark County School District), Monique Makhlouf (Wynn Resorts), Arianne Yago-Kippen, PhD (University of Nevada, Las Vegas), Christian Bradley (Station Casinos), Caitlin Saladino, PhD (Brookings Mountain West & The Lincy Institute), Trisha Litzau (Gensler), April Augustine (Gaming Laboratories International), Camille Moody McCue (The Meadows School), Laurie Perié (Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-las-vegas-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire