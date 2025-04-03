Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2025

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2025. While often celebrated as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Los Angeles is also home to a diverse and influential economy spanning international trade, digital media, healthcare, technology, fashion, and the arts. With its iconic landmarks, cultural richness, and global appeal, the city draws ambitious thinkers and bold innovators—many of whom are women driving meaningful change across industries.

Among this talent is Kim Overall, EVP of Global Data Solutions and the AVOD Audience Network at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Overall leads the studio's central data team and is responsible for identifying and developing the studio's capabilities to become a more consumer-centric, data-driven organization. Her group defines the data strategy and utilizes advanced analytics and data science to co-create tools to enable all stakeholders at SPE to make better-informed decisions throughout the value chain.

We also honor Andrea Young, Global President of Customer Experience and Global COO at Advantage Solutions. Throughout her 30-year career, Young has delivered measurable growth for U.S. and global companies across a range of ownership structures, including private, public, and private equity-backed organizations, from $5 million to over $4 billion in revenue. She brings a customer-centric approach to her work and is known for addressing complex growth challenges with persistence and strategic focus.

Finally, we congratulate Michelle Christian, Chief Commercial Officer for ConvergeCONSUMER at Deloitte Consulting. With more than 11 years at Deloitte, Christian leads digital marketing strategy and technology development for Global Fortune 100 clients. She works closely with brand teams to design, implement, and operate digital solutions that bring strategy to life.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2025.

Andrea Young (Advantage Solutions), Nadya Ichinomiya (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Angela Cheng (Sunderstorm), Rebecca Lienhard (Tierra del Sol Foundation), Maile Kaiser (CoreSite), Samantha Haugh (Banc of California), Kim Overall (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Michele Thomas (Azione PR), Shelby Williams-Gonzalez (Inner-City Arts), Sylvia Avendano (American Safety Group), NoRhett Walls (Stewart Title), Patrice Lafayette (Roanoke Insurance Group), Amy Sandusky (QBE North America), Meghann Butcher (RepSpark), Christine El-Haddad (University of Southern California), Iliana Perez (Immigrants Rising), Bertha Alicia Haro (Npower), Carolyn Cassidy (The Walt Disney Studios), Carolyn Glick (BlackRock), Ryan Jordan (Educated Newborn Care Specialists), Jessica Clemons (Accenture), Irene Blecher (Accenture), Kelly Law (Snap), Jaunice Sills (NBCUniversal), Amanda Elsasser (The Riviera Country Club) and many others.

