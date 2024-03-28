Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles of 2024

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles of 2024. Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world. It's estimated that one in 20 workers in LA is part of the creative economy, and employment in creative careers is expected to grow 11% over the next 10 years.

With so much concentrated talent, it's no surprise that women leaders have hit the big time in LA. A great example is honoree Emil Eddey, Amazon Prime Video's Head of Content for their X-Ray division. With over a decade of industry experience, she now oversees a global team of creative producers to deliver first-rate content to customers around the globe.

Our next honoree, Kim Overall, leads in the entertainment space as the Executive Vice President for Sony Pictures Entertainment. In this role, Overall leads the studio's central data team and the entire Fandom Network, converting casual viewers into lifelong fans.

Finally, we honor a leader in the music industry, Stacy Benaderet, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing of AEG Presents, one of the largest live music companies in the world.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles of 2024.

Jula Inrig (Travere Therapeutics), Sandra Previde (KP IT Telehealth), Michelle Fenske (UBS), Shaneka McDonald (DBS Bank), Judith Ibarra-Bianchetta (Tetra Tec), Dulce Vasquez (Arizona State University), Carolyn Glick (BlackRock), Samantha Millman (Millco Investments, LLC), Amy Sandusky (QBE North America), Kim Overall (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Christine Burdick-Bell (Pharmavite), Maile Kaiser (CoreSite), Catherine Pack (LTN Global), Patrice Lafayette (Roanoke Insurance Group), Kimberly Souza (Lifelong Learning Administration), Gayla Kraetsch Hartsough (KH Consulting), Sarah Heering (MIKUNA), Victoria Niklas (Oak Hill Bio), Andrea Notestine (Polsinelli), Ryan Jordan (Educated Newborn Care Specialists), Sylvia Avendano (American Safety Group), Nicole Mixdorf (Balance by Nature), Elaine Harwood (Cornerstone Research), Corey Spiegel (Light House), Meghann Butcher (RepSpark Systems), NoRhett Walls (Stewart Title), Ramona Agrela (University of California, Irvine), Charlene Dimas-Peinado (Wellnest), Stacy Benaderet (AEG Presents), Val Achtemeier (CBRE), Nicole Ganier (Equus Workforce Solutions), Rebecca Lienhard (Tierra del Sol Foundation) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/25/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-los-angeles-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

