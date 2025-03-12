Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2025

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2025. Rooted in both French and Spanish heritage, Louisiana is known for its vibrant culture, including Mardi Gras celebrations, unique dining, distinctive architecture, and world-renowned music. The state thrives on diverse industries, including energy, advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, technology, life sciences, education, and entertainment.

Among this year's honorees is Deanna Rodriguez, President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, an electric and gas utility that serves more than 211,000 customers in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rodriguez is responsible for the company's safe and reliable service, financial performance, customer service, regulatory and public affairs, resource planning, economic development programs, and charitable contributions.

We also celebrate Meridith Bergeron, Director of Educational Services for Woman's Hospital. Bergeron focuses on organizational talent and workforce development, hospital-wide training, continuing education, and leadership development. Her work ensures that employees have the skills and resources needed to grow professionally and contribute to the success of the organization.

Finally, we honor Becca Thompson, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success of Louisiana State University (LSU), the flagship institution of Louisiana. Thompson has been with LSU for more than 17 years, previously serving as assistant director, athletics certification officer, and director of retention and student success within the Office of Enrollment Management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2025.

Stephanie Calhoun (Lumen), Joan Coffman (St. Tammany Health System), Eugenie Guillot (Lockton Companies), Annette Dowdle (HUB International Gulf South), Jodi Conachen (Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center), Tammi Griffin-Major (Algiers Charter School Association), Eboni Buchanan (Woman's Hospital), Maria Bhacca (Aerowest International), Shelly Williams (HUB International), LaDonna Williams (Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System), Marjorie Briley (Ascend Math), Carmen Randolph (Women's Foundation of the South), Katie Gibbons (J.P. Morgan Private Bank), Laurel Burgos (Woman's Hospital), Donna Perkins Bailey (RoyOMartin), Sandra LeBlanc (Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center), Sarah Duke (TPN.health), Lucy Warburton (RentCheck), Anne Fuselier (Tulane University), Ronnell Nolan (Health Agents for America), Alicia Williams (About You In Home Care), Veronica Gillispie-Bell (Louisiana Department of Health), Alison Michel (Urban Systems Associates), Julie A. Babin (practis), Candace Weber (The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children), Libbie Sonnier (Louisiana Policy Institute for Children), Melissa Hale (Hey Modern Mom), Shannon Thibodeaux (Woman's Hospital), Nikki McNamara (Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System), Amye Reeves (Woman's Hospital), Meridith Bergeron (Woman's Hospital), Meghan Mattison (East Jefferson General Hospital), Rebecca Fontenette (Haptech Defense), Linda Bell (Dillard University), Katherine Theall (Mary Amelia Center for Women's Health Equity Research MAC), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-louisiana-for-2025/

