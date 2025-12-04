Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisville for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisville for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisville for 2025. Kentucky's largest city and one of the oldest settlements west of the Appalachians, Louisville has long been a regional anchor for healthcare, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and the food and beverage sector. The city's hospitals, research institutions, and distribution networks support a wide range of professional opportunities, while its arts organizations, universities, and long-standing civic groups contribute to a strong community infrastructure. The work of this year's honorees reaches across Louisville's core industries and public institutions, influencing how the city grows and serves its communities.

Among this year's honorees is Mary Moulton Putman, CMO and Vice President of Marketing and Brand at GE Appliances. Putman has championed the successful relaunch of six powerhouse brands, including Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint, while also introducing innovations like SmartHQ and Air and Water Solutions to the market. She is responsible for leading strategy, vision, segmentation, and positioning for the house of brands, which has doubled the business in the last five years, grown nearly 7 share points, and increased premium brand growth by 9 points.

We also honor Tina Pratt, President of Global Clinical at Johnson & Johnson, where she has loyally served since 2012. Pratt is responsible for developing and implementing a long-term digital marketing and marketing communications vision for the client's reagent services business unit. She directs the work of marketing communications staff and coordinates with other functions in the global and regional marketing teams and with key stakeholders at the strategic and tactical levels to ensure that the brand, messaging, positioning, and communications are cohesive and support the overall brand and growth strategy.

Finally, we congratulate Nadine McCrindle, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross. McCrindle leads a region supported by more than 1,000 volunteers and 40 employees across multiple lines of lifesaving service, including disaster relief and support for the U.S. military community and their families. Her workforce responds to more than 1,200 home fires each year, provides emergency preparedness education, deploys to disasters outside the region, installs more than 10,000 free smoke alarms in over 2,700 homes annually, teaches lifesaving skills to thousands of individuals and companies, and offers ongoing assistance to military members, veterans, and their families.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisville for 2025.

Susan Diamond (Wellvana), Kristine Mullen (Philips), Kelly Pullen (Aetna, a CVS Health Company), Mary Moulton Putman (GE Appliances), Peg O'Neil (UPS), Nadine McCrindle (American Red Cross), Rosie Watson-Jones (Bank of America), Lisa Stephens (Humana), Kristen Byrd (PNC), Kelly Kitchen (Salesforce), Gauri Bhalerao (Goodwill Industries of Kentucky), Lori Huss (Lori Huss Coaching & Consulting), Dr. O Vicky Harris (SafeGuard Ventures), Ashley Arthur (GeneDx), Lori Grebe (Center Well Pharmacy), Melissa Peak (Servant), Sarah Rogers (Wellcare Medicare), Paige Franklin (Nest Health), Christine Tarquinio (Goodwill Industries of Kentucky), Gretchen Wagner (Humana), Rebecca Maniago (Viz.ai), Nicole Wadell (Confluent Health), Daniela Alzuru (Envision Healthcare), Jenny McLarney (McKesson), Whitney Cooley (Ogilvy) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-louisville-for-2025/

