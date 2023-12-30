Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2023. Despite holding the position as the least densely populated state in New England, Maine has no shortage of notable women leaders. Its diverse economy, including the tourism, forestry, and agriculture industries, as well as a thriving technology sector, points to the state's history of resilience and innovation. Many of this year's awardees are leading some of Maine's largest entities including L.L.Bean, IDEXX, and Central Maine Healthcare. Their unwavering commitment to leadership has been a driving force behind the success and growth of the organizations they serve.

Among this year's awardees is Heather Higgins, the Executive Director of IBM and a seasoned leader with over 30 years of tenure, who leads a global quantum team that is driving enterprise adoption of quantum technology. Awardee Margaret Angell, Head of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives at the Roux Institute of Northeastern University, spearheads the development of strategic relationships with Maine businesses, academic institutions, community groups, and government partners to foster exceptional economic opportunities across the state.

Also awarded is Kris Chaisson, Vice President of Nursing and Patient Care Services at Central Maine Medical Center, who oversees nursing operations in acute care, emergency, perioperative services, laboratory services, and LifeFlight, bringing her experience from various roles since joining the center in 2016.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2023.

Rebecca Talley (NTT), Kierston Van Soest (L.L.Bean), Katherine Rolfe (Keystone Insurers Group), Margaret Angell (Northeastern University), Molly Slotznick (Maine Department of Health and Human Services), Janette Kirk (State of Maine), Christina Barss (Problem Solutions), Nichole Kelley-Sirois (Wells Fargo), Kristie Demarco (TD), Patricia Laughren (Humana), Kirsten Ismail (UBS), Heather Higgins (IBM), Lydia Sy (Manpower Group), Lory Davis (Prudential Financial), Sharon Underberg (IDEXX), Nadine Weinberg (ERM), Jennifer Deburro (University of New England), Michelle Pasquerillo (Bottomline), Leah Polcar (Optum), Kivalena Starr (PwC), Michelle Trudo (ServiceNow), Kaitlin Dumont (Kaplan), Susan Baker (Salesforce), Kathryn Connolly (WEX Inc.), Martha Lloyd (Elanco), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/27/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-maine-for-2023/

