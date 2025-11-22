Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2025

Maine's identity reaches well beyond its iconic coastline. The state is defined by its strong communities, distinct regional character, and a deep connection to its working waterfronts and natural environment. While its history is rooted in shipbuilding, fishing, and papermaking, Maine today supports a broad mix of industries, including healthcare, tourism, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and education. The women recognized this year reflect the steady leadership and practical problem-solving that continue to shape Maine's future.

This year, we congratulate Katie Eagan, Chief Operating Officer at Arkatechture, a data consulting and services company. Eagan oversees operations, delivery and implementation, project management, people operations, training and enablement, and office administration. Since stepping into the COO role in January 2020, she has guided Arkatechture through significant growth, streamlining operations and building scalable processes. Her leadership reinforces a culture of collaboration and impact, rooted in the company's mission to create meaningful work, great teams, and a vibrant culture.

We also recognize Sophie Piconi, Executive Director of the American Red Cross. Piconi oversees and supports critical community services, including disaster relief, blood donations, humanitarian services, and service to the armed forces. With more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, she specializes in driving organizational growth, securing essential funding, and advancing mission-aligned initiatives. She excels at building and leading high-performing teams, establishing strong donor and partner relationships, and implementing strategies that ensure impactful, sustainable outcomes.

Finally, we celebrate Rachel Pham, Senior Vice President and Head of Go-To-Market at STP Investment Services. Pham is a sales and revenue leader with a background in building go-to-market organizations that are structured, analytical, and built for scale. Her career sits at the intersection of strategy, analytics, and sales execution. At STP, Pham leads the firm's sales strategy, enablement, marketing, and revenue operations. She drives cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and client success to accelerate growth, improve forecasting accuracy, and enhance pipeline visibility.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maine for 2025.

Caitlin Fleming (Transcarent), Rachel Reed (RE/MAX Shoreline), Courtney Oland (Guardian Pharmacy of Maine), Rachel Pham (STP Investment Services), Harriett Wall (LW Consulting), Stacy St. Onge (Smith & Wilkinson), Katie Eagan (Arkatechture), Stephanie O'Leary (Senior Planning Center), Lacy McMoarn (Dufour Tax Group), SuAnn Carriero (Bank of America), Carrie Enos (University of Maine Pulp & Paper Foundation), Alexa Oestreicher (Sotheby's International Realty), Jamie Clisham (Machias Savings Bank), Sharon Underberg (IDEXX), Lianna DellaTorre (Alliant Insurance Services), Brooks Wallace (DeepSky), Misty Mateo (Spurwink), Swapnil Prabha (Unum), Patty Williams, PhD (University of Maine at Farmington), Kristen Farnham (Spurwink), Sherrin Vail (Evernorth), Ashley Buttice (Puritan Medical Products), Jennifer Ogden (Evernorth), Marwa Hassanien (Northern Light Health), Michelle Trudo (RE)Frame), Maggie Lyon (Breakwater School), Belinda Nilsson-Rodrigues (IDEXX), Ruth Kermish-Allen (Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance), Peg Anderson (Tyler Technologies), Dr. Jennifer Meko, Katelynne Prosser (Maine Medical Center), Dr. Anne Beethe (Colby College), Bridget Rauscher (City of Portland, Maine), Amanda DeMartino (Colby College), Alexis Flink (American Society of Safety Professionals), Sophia Abbott (VIA) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-maine-for-2025/

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

