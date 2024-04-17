Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2024

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2024. Maryland's diverse economy is anchored by private industries, such as manufacturing, technology, and biosciences, totaling $382.4 billion in economic output in 2023. Other prominent industries include retail trade, international trade, healthcare, and professional services, as well as local, state, and federal government.

With an eclectic array of sectors making up the Old Line State's economy, it's no wonder the women leaders of Maryland come from a wide variety of impressive backgrounds.

For example, Adrienne Hunter is a leader in the technology sector, serving as a Vice President at IBM, the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI. In this role, Hunter leads IBM's marketing strategy in key sectors, including government and healthcare.

Leading in both the education and healthcare sectors is honoree Barbara Slusher, a Professor, and Director at Johns Hopkins Medicine, ranked the second-best medical university for clinical medicine in the world. In addition to her many areas of expertise, including neurology, psychiatry, and oncology, Slusher is also the Director of the Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery program.

Finally, we extend honors to a leader in the government sector, Cynthia Snooks-Key, the Chief of Staff for the Office of Financial Management of the US Department of the Interior. A high-level staff member, Snooks-Key brings 23 years of federal service to this role.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2024.

Cynthia Snooks-Key (US Department of the Interior), Kathleen Langan (AECOM), Caroline Roche (IBM Consulting), Patreece Butcheé (Wells Fargo), Georgia Smith (Fiserv), Adrienne Hunter (IBM), Gaynelle Swann (TE Connectivity), Susan Cvijanovich (Fiserv), Kim Martinez (National Wildlife Federation), Margi Kirst (Operation Homefront), Jennifer Disharoon (GRF CPAs & Advisors), Melissa Bissen (Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani), Daniela Gabrielle Smallwood (Thompson Hospitality), Carol Edwards (Raptive), Brigid Peterson (Brown Advisory), Michelle Webb (TEKsystems), Karina Neff (Pioneer), Prachee Devadas (Synergy Enterprises), JoAnn Theys (Theys C-Suite Consulting), Jennifer Poulsen (Hebron Savings Bank), Ashley Brown (ghSMART), Charis Gomez (Living Local DMV), Sharon Sloane (WILL Interactive), Michelle Taylor (BETAH Associates), Deb Callahan (National Fenestration Rating Council), Stefanie Weiland (American Leprosy Missions), Kelly Mehrtens (The Trust), Likia Hawkins (Steel Point Solutions), Penelope Merced (MidCap Financial), Jennifer Veach Harding (Privia Health), Lisa Blackmore (Squire Lemkin + Company), Dawn Hendricks (FM Talent Source), Peg Anthony (A-G Associates), Kris Hoellen (B&O Railroad Museum), Loretta Smith (Citi), Joyce Hunter (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology), Laurie Sayles (Civility Management Solutions), Angie Barnett (BBB of Greater Maryland), Laura Bruck (Bruck Marketing), Charlisa Watson (VECRA, INC.), Barbara Slusher (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Amiee Winchester (Baltimore City Public Schools), Ashlee Hoagland (Encore Tickets), Houri Tamizifar (Cynuria Consulting), Kimberlee Driggs (D2), Colleen Turner (Michael Baker International), Katie Jordan (Morning Consult), Catherine Allen (AO People Partners), OluwaTosin Adegbola (Morgan State University), Paula Anderson (PACE Consulting), Amanda Karst (AO People Partners), Kathryn Procope (Howard University Middle School of Math & Science), Madhusmita Baruah (Save the Children US), Veary Kin (Veary Enterprises), Judi Olinger (Chesapeake Neighbors), Julie Spangler (Straughan Environmental), Beth Rosenwald (RBC Wealth Management), Mae Elise Cannon (Churches for Middle East Peace), Arnelda Broadaway (State of Maryland), and Neema Dhungana (Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

