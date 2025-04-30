Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2025

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2025. Known for its diverse landscape and rich history, Maryland boasts a strong multicultural identity that mirrors its thriving economy. The state's economic engine is fueled by innovation in high-growth industries, including life sciences, renewable energy, and cutting-edge sectors such as cybersecurity, information technology, cleantech, and quantum computing. Alongside these emerging industries, Maryland also maintains a robust foundation in traditional sectors like fishing and mining, contributing to a dynamic and multifaceted economy.

Among this year's honored leaders is Joyce Hunter, Executive Director for Collaboration and Education at Mission Critical. Hunter leads initiatives that build strategic partnerships and educational programs aimed at addressing global cybersecurity and critical infrastructure challenges. Her focus is on enhancing interdisciplinary collaboration and developing comprehensive workforce strategies.

We also congratulate Prachee Devadas, Chief Executive Officer and President of Synergy Enterprises, Inc. Devadas provides strategic direction and leads a multidisciplinary staff of over 120 full-time employees. Under her leadership, the company has grown to provide solutions for complex health and education policy issues, program implementation, technical assistance, monitoring, evaluation, and strategic communications.

Finally, we congratulate Penelope Merced, Chief Technology Officer at MidCap Financial. Merced drives digital transformation initiatives that generate tangible value for MidCap and pioneers innovative technology strategies. She has headed the IT department since 2016 and has established the five core domains of IT from the ground up.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland for 2025.

Cynthia Snooks-Key (US Department of the Interior), Georgia Smith (Fiserv), Gaynelle Swann (Tuskegee University National Alumni Association), Kim Martinez (National Wildlife Federation), Daniela Gabrielle Smallwood (Thompson Hospitality), Cara Skrypchuk (Trilogy Health Services), Prachee Devadas (Synergy Enterprises), Ashley Brown (ghSMART), Jessi Guenther (Allegis Global Solutions), Mary Phillips (National Wildlife Federation), Deb Callahan (National Fenestration Rating Council), Sharon Sloane (WILL Interactive), Alyssa Hulka (Accella), Kelly Mehrtens (The Trust), Likia Hawkins (Steel Point Solutions), Penelope Merced (MidCap Financial), Jennifer Poulsen (Hebron Savings Bank), Peg Anthony (A-G Associates), Erin Allen (Contemporaries), Joyce Hunter (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology), Loretta Smith (Citi), Katherine Santarelli (Wye River Insurance), Kimberly Prescott (Prescott HR), Jacqueline Hinman (Atlas), Ashlee Hoagland (Encore Tickets), Paula Anderson (PACE Consulting), Toykea Jones (Johnson & Johnson MedTech), Katie Jordan (Morning Consult), Cathy Mullaney (Verizon Business), Kathryn Procope (Howard University Middle School of Math & Science), Elaine Chang (Montgomery County Public Schools), Katherine Thomasson (T. Rowe Price), Veary Kin (Veary Enterprises), Kimberly Harris (CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield), Julie Spangler (Straughan Environmental), Erin Cadwalader (Entomological Society of America), Arnelda Broadaway (Details By Doris, LLC.), Mae Elise Cannon (Churches for Middle East Peace), Elizabeth Moris (Council on Undergraduate Research), Molly Cottrill (Heaven on Earth NOW), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-maryland-for-2025/

