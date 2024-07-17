Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2024

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2024. As one of the oldest states in the Union, Massachusetts has a rich history of innovation and education, home to world-renowned institutions like Harvard and MIT. The state has seen consistent growth in population, employment, and business, making it an attractive destination for both up-and-coming and established professionals. The top industries in The Bay State include innovative fields like information technology, aerospace, robotics, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and green technologies, as well as traditional sectors like financial services, academics, insurance, and healthcare.

Leading the way in the healthcare field is Elif Eracar, the Chief Customer Officer at Cohere Health. Eracar leads all aspects of Cohere's end-to-end client delivery operations while strategically enhancing customer interactions across all touchpoints.

Next, we congratulate financial executive Shelby Saad-Callahan. As a Tax Partner for EY, Saad-Callahan uses her more than 22 years of private- and public-company tax experience to focus on partnership transactions, tax compliance, tax planning, and consulting services.

Finally, we honor the accomplishments of Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, the Chief Executive Officer and President of MassBio. O'Connell advocates for Massachusetts life sciences companies to ensure innovative research, development, and manufacturing for breakthrough therapies and cures.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2024.

Rosa Colon-Kolacko (Global Equity Learning), Samantha Santiago (Datavant), Christina Crowley (Dell Technologies), Shelby Saad-Callahan (EY), Maura Quinn (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Clair Williams (State Street), Kathleen Federico (MITRE), Melissa Ortega (Tufts Medicine), Patti Fletcher (TalentLign), Jeanne Duca (BCN Telecom), Ashley Larochelle (Thermacell Repellents), Lauren Morton (Science Exchange), Dune Thorne (Brown Advisory), Lynn Benander (Co-op Power), Deirdre Leid (Hudl), Danielle Baptiste (Onto Innovation), Tara Rudnicki (Tobii Dynavox), Priyanka Sharma (World Education), Christina Wirth (KPMG US), Tiffany Mosher Taylor (Canoe Intelligence), Tanya Bodell (StoneTurn Group LLC), Kendalle Burlin O'Connell (MassBio), Elif Eracar (Cohere Health), LeeAnn Manning (Floyd Advisory), Yvonne Pytlik (ACA Group), Sarah Hoit (Social Impact Partners), Jessica Steier (Vital Statistics Consulting), Beth Miller (Creative Education Foundation), Jessica Sacchetti (20-20 Services LLC), Melinda Monasterski (Genesis Healthcare), Tamie Thompson (JLL), Kelly Lear Nordby (Ankura Consulting Group), Treniece Harris (Boston College), and many others.

