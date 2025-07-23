Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2025

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2025. These individuals represent a cross-section of the talent that drives the state's influence in sectors ranging from biotech and education to finance, law, and public service. With top-ranked universities and research hospitals at its core, Massachusetts drives some of the most consequential decisions in healthcare, governance, and innovation. The leaders featured this year are not only advancing their organizations but also helping to shape policy, train the next generation, and build systems that scale well beyond the Commonwealth.

Among this year's honorees is Vanessa Kaskiris, the City of Boston's Chief Technology Officer. Kaskiris partners closely with the City of Boston's cabinets, agencies, and departments to innovate public service by enhancing city operations through novel and transformational technology solutions. She leads the city's technology vision and strategy while ensuring that the development, deployment, and maintenance of technology are transparent, predictable, and in service to constituents and staff. She leads the teams that oversee technology services, including enterprise cloud, infrastructure, the city's network, telecom, and service desk.

A 20-year nonprofit leader, we also honor Beth Miller, Executive Director of the Creative Education Foundation (CEF). Miller is passionate about history, education, leadership, and creativity. She has grown and professionalized all contributed and earned revenue streams, and she and the CEF team successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and developed new virtual programs, which have expanded the CEF audience. Currently, she is exploring collaborative partnerships with The Illumination Project, the Center for Policing Equity, and various national Invention Conventions.

Finally, we celebrate Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, CEO and President of MassBio. O'Connell leads the strategic direction for MassBio and drives policy advocacy for the industry to ensure that Massachusetts life sciences companies have the best environment possible to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize breakthrough therapies and cures for people around the world. Pursuing innovation and delivering for members are the hallmarks of O'Connell's more than 14 years at MassBio. This includes the launch of several multi-year initiatives focused on realizing a diverse and equitable life sciences industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2025.

Belen Fraile (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), Samantha Santiago (Datavant), Rosa Colon-Kolacko (Global Equity Learning), Erika Gill (Takeda), Clair Williams (State Street), Melissa Ortega (Mass General Brigham), Patti Fletcher (TalentLign), Ridhima Raina (Bain & Company), Magdalena Schoeneich (University of Oxford), Vangie Cleversey (Acquia), Dune Thorne (Brown Advisory), Angela Card (Biogen Idec), Vanessa Kaskiris (City of Boston), Ashley Larochelle (Thermacell Repellents), Priyanka Sharma (World Education), Tanya Bodell (StoneTurn Group LLC), Carol Hibbard (Symbotic), Jen Mills (Foundation Medicine), Diana Morales (DM Consulting, LLC), Elif Eracar (Cohere Health), Kendalle O'Connell (MassBio), LeeAnn Manning (Floyd Advisory), Nina Blatter (CarGurus), Sarah Hoit (Social Impact Partners), Beth Miller (Creative Education Foundation), Jessica Sacchetti (20-20 Services LLC), Melinda Monasterski (Genesis), Patti Groh (Sappi North America), Vanessa Vercollone (True Search), Treniece Lewis Harris (Boston College Lynch School), Erin Leonard (Proofpoint) and Natalia Tremont (Krispy Kreme), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-massachusetts-for-2025/

