Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2024

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2024. With a thriving economy and diverse population, Memphis is much more than the Home of the Blues and the Birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll. From advanced manufacturing to information technology to healthcare and life science, the leaders of tomorrow and today are flocking to Bluff City to advance their careers and work for some of the top companies on the planet.

This year, we honor a top executive with FedEx Express, a major American cargo airline based in Memphis. As a Vice President with over three decades of experience, Crystal Oliver is paving the way for the world's largest express transportation company to find even greater success.

We also acknowledge the accomplishments of Mary Hopkins, the Senior Director of Finance for Memphis-based company, International Paper. In this role, Hopkins leads the global financial strategy for one of the world's largest recyclers.

Finally, with the State government serving as the largest employer in Tennessee, we celebrate the career of Muriel Malone Nolen, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, an independent state agency. Nolen has tried over 100 jury trials, including high-profile criminal cases, and served for two decades as an assistant district attorney.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2024.

Michelle Sanderford (Accenture), Crystal Oliver (FedEx Express), Toya Hardison (Google), Denise Jack (HP), Kaitlyn Grant (CBRE), Lashell Vaughn (Memphis Light, Gas and Water), Julie Henderson (Data Facts), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Esha Iupe (HUB International), Tammy Henry (Data Facts), Ashley Pollock (Cracker Barrel), Staci Jackson (LPL Financial), Michelle Garcia (Sysco), Amanda Babin (Rentokil Terminix), Natalie Capocaccia McCulley (McGriff), Moira House (CBIZ), Brandi Gardner (AutoZone), Jocquell Rodgers (Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee), August White (Mental Health Cooperative), Suman Kharbanda (FedEx), Dr. LaDonna Young (University of Virginia – Motivate Lab), Stephanie Drouillard (Inventory Locator Service), Julie Sanon (Agape Child & Family Services), Johanna Perez (Supreme Staffing), Muriel Malone Nolen (State of Tennessee), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-memphis-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire