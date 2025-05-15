Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2025

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2025. Known as the Home of the Blues and the birthplace of soul, rock'n'roll, and hip hop, Memphis is a city deeply rooted in cultural innovation, activism, and artistic expression. Its thriving economy is powered by top sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, education, food service, retail, and transportation. Memphis continues to be a dynamic force in the American South, and this year's awardees represent the best of the city's leadership.

Among this year's leaders is Kristy Gay, Chief Experience Officer of Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation, one of the country's largest not-for-profit healthcare systems. Gay is responsible for making strategic improvements to Baptist's patient experience, employee experience, and provider engagement and collaborates with system and entity leadership teams to identify and oversee improvement efforts.

We also acknowledge Lashell Vaughn, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW), the largest three-service public power utility in the nation. Vaughn is an expert in information technology and has over 35 years of experience in client management, application development, data center operation, network/telecommunication services, and security and compliance operations.

Finally, we congratulate Kayla Griffin, Senior Director and IT Business Partner at Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies. Griffin is a senior IT professional with more than 20 years of international experience across diverse business segments. She has worked in a wide variety of industries, including retail, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, wholesale distribution, and the warranty and service industries.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Memphis for 2025.

Karen Ellis (FedEx Express), Pamela Moses (Rise Up America), Alexis Faber (WTW), Kristy Gay (Baptist Memorial Health Care), Lashell Vaughn (Memphis Light, Gas and Water), Tammy Henry (Data Facts), Ocpivia Stafford (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Emily Callahan (Feed the Children), Rebecca Bowers (Evolve Bank & Trust), Esha Iupe (HUB International), Suman Kharbanda (FedEx), Suzanne Gibson (Southwest Tennessee Community College), Staci Jackson (LPL Financial), Betsy Vincent (Vestis Corporation), Amanda Babin (Rentokil Terminix), Moira House (CBIZ), Tiffany Casey (Grose Casey Consulting), Dr. LaDonna Young (Achieving the Dream), Janet Crate (Breakthrough T1D), Rachel Kimery (Kimery Wealth Management), Courtney Thornton (Teach For America), Sherry Hodgson (CBIZ), Charlene Wheeler (Azura Vascular Care), Valerie Kelley (LHC Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-memphis-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

