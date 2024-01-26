Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2024

Women We Admire is delighted to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is delighted to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2024. A common theme for this year's selected awardees is a capacity to excel in the most competitive environments and lead organizations of all sizes and compositions.

Ranking amongst the 2024 honorees is Jessica Modkins the President and Founder of Hip Rock Star Advertising, a trailblazing, award-winning agency with a special focus on socially conscious brands. With Modkins at the helm, Hip Rock Star won three AIVIA Awards for Consumer Marketing, Business Marketing, and TV Production. It became an agency of record by the National Football League.

Another impressive honoree is Bianca Martinez-Oberhelman, the Corporate & Marketing Communications Director of Blue Tide Marine. She's an Emmy and Telly award-winning journalist who overcame the challenges of the military spouse lifestyle and built a career as a television news anchor. Also awarded is Monica Davis, the Director of Talent Experience at EngageSmart, who created a diversity initiative with the Miami Heat in partnership with the Disney Institute and the NBA's Team Marketing and Business Operations, earning the Miami Heat the NBA's inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award.

Please join us as we congratulate and recognize the achievements of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2024.

Christine Duffyr (Carnival Cruise Line), Erin Lecuyer (ID & Design International), Ileana Musa (Morgan Stanley), Eva Marina Ovejero (Alex. Brown, a Division of Raymond James), Meghan Lockwood (Skillcentrix), Patricia Prospero (Diageo), Jessica Murphy (RPM Living), Madeline Pumariega (Miami Dade College), Lani Kane-Hanan (Open Network Exchange), Kimberley Hayes (Monat Global), Mia Savino (Nuveen TIAA company), Paula Euse (UDT), Robin Ganzert (American Humane), Carine Trezza (OFRA Cosmetics), Saliha Nelson (Urgent, Inc.), Laura Kalcevic (Cornell University), Mayra Luis-Castillo (Commvault), Veronica Cartagena (The Bougainvilla House), Shemie Breitenbach (ProvenBase), Casey Bruce-White (ACLU of Florida), Stephanie Faccioli (Royal Caribbean Group), Shannon Chapman (Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings), Katerina Jones (Fleet Advantage), Cristina Miller (Intermedia Touch), Simone Arnold (Fiserv), Michelle Martinez Reyes (Americas DLA Piper), Jessica Modkins (Hip Rock Star Advertising), Aly Heimovics (Fifth Third Bank), Sandra Sainz (Sonen Capital), Ilia Molina (Carnegie Learning), Madeline Haftel (ChenMed), Monica Davis (EngageSmart), Julie Watson (Watson Caring Science Institute), Susana Olmos (The Concours Club), Bianca Martinez-Oberhelman (Blue Tide Marine), Christa Dotson Dean (South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/23/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-miami-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire