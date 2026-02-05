Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2026. As a coastal city known as much for its global influence as its lifestyle appeal, Miami blends business growth with culture, creativity, and international reach. It is a major driver of Florida's economy, with leadership across finance, healthcare, aviation, logistics, tourism, and international trade, supported by one of the busiest cruise ports and a focus on the growing green and blue economies. Miami is a place where professional ambition and personal opportunity coexist, attracting leaders who operate comfortably on both local and global stages.

This year, we congratulate Isabella Strong, Chief Human Resources Officer for Bulk Environmental and Industrial, one of the nation's largest long-haul transportation companies specializing in waste and aggregate transportation. Strong plays a pivotal role in shaping organizational success. A firm believer in the power of people-centric leadership, she advocates for workplace cultures that prioritize employee well-being as a cornerstone of business success. She maintains that organizations that protect, support, and invest in their workforce gain a significant competitive edge, driving both operational excellence and sustained profitability.

Further, we are excited to honor Meghan Rexer, Head of GTM and Partnerships at CoreX Corp, a next-gen ServiceNow consultancy. Rexer is an innovative, award-winning marketing and start-up executive with proven experience in both high-growth and established markets. She has served in executive leadership roles responsible for global marketing growth engines and worldwide brands. In her current role, she drove digital strategy for NTT DATA's Digital Transformation suite, building a start-up from $7 million to $50 million, which culminated in an exit to the Top 8 Global IT leader (also NTT DATA) in 2019.

Lastly, we recognize Valeria Sorrentino, Head of Arrivals and Departures for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Sorrentino leads the team managing airport operations for upcoming FIFA events. She is a versatile and passionate events leader with a diverse career through the Olympic Games, World Cups, music festivals, and film festivals. Her responsibilities include negotiating with government officials and airport operators, planning the budget and workforce, conducting training, developing operational plans for the site, and ensuring smooth end-to-end processes for clients.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2026.

Michelle Kligman (Jackson Health System), Paula Ferreira (Aon), Amanda Calpin (NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises), Madeline Pumariega (Miami Dade College), Ileana Musa (Morgan Stanley Private Bank), Kellyn Muller (International Materials), Meghan Rexer (CoreX Corp), Iliana Vera-Cotta (University of Miami Miller School of Medicine), Lani Kane-Hanan (ONE (Open Network Exchange), Natalie Stute (CentralSquare), Gayle Catropa (Perry Ellis International), Valeria Sorrentino (FIFA World Cup 2026), Katty Byrd (Norwegian Cruise Line), Victoria Freed (Royal Caribbean International), Cherilyn Heggen (PRIME Education), Alexandra Rosen (GoDaddy, Small Business Research Lab), Anna Skidmore (FIGS), Mia Savino (Nuveen, a TIAA company), Shea Curtin (Morgan Stanley), Yolanda Perez (Truist Wealth), Paula Euse (UDT), Kimberley Hayes (LifeWave Corporate), Shannon Chapman (Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits), Sangeeta Banerjee (Investment Property Exchange Services), Simone Arnold (Fiserv), Teri Kaye (CohnReznick), Marcella Gravalese (Baptist Health South Florida), Madeline Haftel Bernal, MHA (Salud Healthcare), Sandra Zervoudakis (Mertz Taggart), Renata Kobylinski (JLL), Jessica Murphy (RangeWater), Santuzza Timiraos (Raymond James), Nereyda Esparza (Visa), Stephanie Finkelstein (WPP), Erika Cox, MD (Chen Medical Miami Lakes Center), Meghann Elrhoul (Fetch), Sarah Cornish (CFGI), Bianca Martinez-Oberhelman (Blue Tide Marine) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-miami-for-2026/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

