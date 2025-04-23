Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Michigan for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Michigan for 2025

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Michigan for 2025. Known for its two picturesque peninsulas surrounded by four of the Great Lakes, Michigan is a state rich in natural beauty, innovation, and economic strength. From its role in shaping the automotive industry to its contributions in healthcare, education, agriculture, and tourism, Michigan's influence reaches far beyond its borders. This year's awardees reflect the range of industries that define Michigan today—leading complex organizations, managing major portfolios, and helping move their fields forward.

This year, we honor industry leader Teresa Cerbolles, Director of Product Management and Entertainment at General Motors. Cerbolles is an accomplished automotive executive with a proven track record of delivering results and leading large teams with energy, authenticity, and strong relationships. She has successfully built and developed multiple high-performing teams by providing strategic direction, leadership, and coaching.

We also recognize Bethany Brokaw, an accomplished real estate broker with 20 years of industry experience. As Broker and Owner of The Brokaw Group/Brokaw Commercial, Brokaw has sold over 1,300 homes and consistently ranks among the top 1% of real estate agents nationwide, leading a team that closes more than 175 transactions annually.

Finally, we congratulate Judy Bridgeman, Executive Director of Engineering of Collins Aerospace. Bridgeman has over 25 years of experience in various engineering leadership roles. Her strengths include overseeing budgets exceeding $750 million, leading long- and short-range planning, coordinating complex programs, developing strategy, and implementing advanced technology and electronic systems programs.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Michigan for 2025.

Gina Coleman (PNC), Carrie Uhl (Danaher), Jenifer Neptune (Boutique Hotel Professionals), Krista Boe (Acorn Health), Lizbeth O'Shaughnessy (Steelcase), Barbara Metcalf (Corning), Lauren Davis (Huntington National Bank), Judy Bridgeman (Collins Aerospace), Kari Bliss (PADNOS), Wendy Zelond (Washington Gas), Christina Frank (Cornerstone Alliance), Teresa Cerbolles (General Motors), Jennifer Goforth (General Motors), Soon Hagerty (Hagerty), Sue Yocum (CorEvitas), Madison Deur (RPM), Tami Hibbitts-Teunis (UST HealthProof), Bethany Brokaw (The Brokaw Group), Jodi Hohman (Lagarda Security), Kelly Sinacola (Element451), Stacy Paul (Array of Engineers), Beth Correa (Flagstar Bank), Courtney Smith (Detroit Phoenix Center), Nada Sitto Kasyouhanan (MWHS Design), Jennifer Young (Stanley Black & Decker), Isabela Sena (Stellantis), Katherine Mills (Wallarm), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-michigan-for-2025/

