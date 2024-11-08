Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2024. Beyond breweries and baseball, the port city of Milwaukee boasts a vibrant economy and is home to multiple international headquarters across diverse sectors. Top industries in Brew City include food and beverage, technology, manufacturing, energy, banking, and insurance, each contributing to its dynamic business landscape.

This year's honorees represent exceptional leadership and innovation, including Katie Mevis, the Head of North America Demand Management and High Growth Market of SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI. Mevis is focused on delivering SAP's intelligent enterprise experience to clients, delivering 65% year-over-year growth in 2021 and overseeing an annual cloud budget of $130 million.

We also recognize the career of Julie Biber, the Global Managing Director of Executive Search and Recruitment for Edelman, a global communications firm. Biber has 25 years of experience in agency and corporate recruitment and now leads the most critical, senior-level searches across the globe. She oversees external succession mapping and pipelining in her fluency at identifying and cultivating relationships with game-changing and diversified talent.

Lastly, we congratulate Katina Shaw, the Vice President of Community Relations and a Family Liaison for the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club. Shaw is entering her 16th season with the club and is the key liaison between the front office and the players, coaches, and their families.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2024.

Katie Mevis (SAP), Jennie Kent (Kohl's), Jennifer Fahey (PwC), Michelle Frazier (Advocate Health), Meredith Gannon (GE Healthcare), Dr. Xochitl Yadira Gonzalez, PhD (Northwestern Mutual), Leslie Barbi (Reinsurance Group of America), Aliah Berman (TBWA\Worldwide), Colleen Krueger (Newmark), Dr. Jaya Phookan, MD (Advocate Health (Aurora Health Care), Anne Martino (Endeavor Health), Rosie Vayner (Citi), Barb LeDuc (Opportunities, Inc.), Cassie Kraus (Mass General Brigham), Dayna Miller (Landmark Credit Union), Deborah Roesner (BMO Commercial Bank), Katina Shaw (Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club), Amanda Ridgway (Baird), Anamaria Spiteri (Metropolis Technologies), Anne Jurenec (Froedtert Health), Julie Ferris-Tillman (Interdependence Public Relations), Lacy Smith (ERM), Ann Marie Wick (FTI Consulting), Wendy Miller (Brown & Brown), Tanya Joosten (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), and many others.

