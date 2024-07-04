Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2024

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2024. Minneapolis is a vibrant city in the heart of the Midwest, with more than 15 Fortune 500 companies headquartered there, including Best Buy, Target, UnitedHealth, St. Jude, and General Mills.

The city's thriving corporate culture is ideal for professionals across a variety of industries seeking innovation and growth. There is an abundance of opportunities to network in the top sectors, including technology, science, insurance, finance, manufacturing, retail, energy, and healthcare.

Across these industries, women hold many high-ranking positions, including technology leader, Jacquelyn Crowhurst, the Chief Architect of Americas Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. In this role, Crowhurst helps companies transform their businesses using Microsoft cloud technologies and leads a team of customer-facing engineers for the multinational corporation.

We also honor seasoned retail executive, Sarah Seger. As the Head of Transformation Practices and Enablement at Best Buy, Seger has a proven track record in leading organizational transformations and is a strong advocate for improving the employee experience.

Finally, we congratulate Marissa Birkland, the Chief of Staff and Senior Director of Operations at Optum, a health services and innovation company. Using her diverse background in engagement operations and Six Sigma quality consulting, Birkland leads cross-functional teams to accomplish timely, complex business objectives.

Mary Currier (Allianz Technology of America), Michele Ewen (Accenture), Bailey Bassett (Optum Home & Community), Jessica Eull (Cognizant), Patricia Ouimet (PepsiCo), Divija Alluri (Cargill), Sara Kanavati (Wells Fargo), Stephanie Board (Boston Scientific), Taylor Anne Jandik (Northwestern Mutual), Alicia Eimers (Slalom), Judy Fredrickson (UBS), Melissa Johnson (EBANX), Joy Simonsen (3M), Kristin Kelly (KK Advisory Services), Karen Isaacson (Emerson Automation Solutions), Lynn Farmer (Minneapolis Institute of Art), Lindsey Sand (Knute Nelson), Mary Hernandez (CASA), Sara Ratner (Nomi Health), Alison Williams (Christensen Group), Katie Bergeson (Capital Construction LLC), Marnie Ochs-Raleigh (Evolve Systems and Evolve Payment), Carrie Karki (WhiteBox.Marketing), Jackie Knight (Ackerberg), Laura Hott (Ameriprise Financial), and many others.

