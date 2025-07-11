Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2025

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2025. As the state's most populous city, Minneapolis plays a vital role in shaping the future of Minnesota. The city's strength lies in its diverse industries, with leading sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, finance, retail, education, and real estate. Its vibrant mix of tradition and transformation has made Minneapolis a magnet for forward-thinking business leaders.

Among this year's honorees is Kim Sutch, the Senior Director of Financial Products and Service Enablement at Target. With a 24-year tenure at Target, she has played a pivotal role in shaping strategy and driving innovation across critical areas, including payment solutions, product management, and technology transformation. Her career is rooted in service and purpose, beginning with a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Iowa, which instilled in her a deep respect for systems, people, and the power of well-informed decision-making.

We also honor Jackie Knight, the President of Ackerberg, a privately held real estate investment organization. Knight provides oversight for the Commercial Services division, overseeing the Property Management, Maintenance, Construction Management, and Administrative Services teams. She plays an active role in new development activity as the operational liaison and directs the development and implementation of programs and strategies for the department. Her focus is on transitioning new properties into the portfolio, maximizing property cash flow, and tenant and customer satisfaction.

Lastly, we acknowledge Erin Bartolo, an Executive Director for JPMorgan Chase, where she leads the marketing strategy for payments. Bartolo's role involves simplifying the complex in order to drive marketing strategies for the firm's unique end-to-end payment solutions. She uses data and relationship building to deeply understand and solve marketing business problems, focusing on areas that energize the organization and create a significant impact for the firm. Additionally, she co-heads the extended leadership team and launched the Payments Partner Network, a pioneering platform for the firm.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minneapolis for 2025.

Carla Vernón (The Honest Company), Laura Jones (US Bank), Jackie Beckel (Advocate for Human-Centered Healthcare), Bailey Bassett (UnitedHealth Group), Jenny Holman (Clockwork), Andrea Mardock (US Bank), Trina Zieman (PNC Multifamily Capital), Sara Ratner (Nomi Health), Amy Ronneberg (Chief Executive Officer), Susan Albrecht (Frandsen Bank & Trust), Sarah Johnson (RSM US), Lynn Farmer (Minneapolis Institute of Art), Kasey Beeler (Ecolab), Lindsey Sand (Vivie), Alison Williams (Christensen Group Insurance), Tiffany Lauria (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota), Kristin Kelly (KK Advisory Services), Allison Gilbert (Metropolitan Airports Commission), Jacqueline Knight (Ackerberg), Kim Sutch (Target), Erin Bartolo (JPMorgan Chase Payments), Mary Hernandez (Mi CASA), Taylor Jandik (Northwestern Mutual), Laura Hott (Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC) and Charlotte Price-Perz (AT&T), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-minneapolis-for-2025/

