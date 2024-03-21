Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Minnesota for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minnesota for 2024

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minnesota for 2024. In the heart of the Midwest, Minnesota is a vibrant economic hub fueled by diverse companies and dynamic leaders at global companies such as Best Buy and Medtronic. The state's economy is bolstered by an energetic business landscape that fuels key industries emphasizing healthcare, science, technology, and manufacturing. Many of the top women leaders in The North Star State are focused on advanced technological solutions in these industries that improve the lives of Minnesotans and people across the country and the world.

The top 50 women leaders hold many high-ranking positions, including Ning Li, the Head of Platform Development at Genesis Medtech Group, a pioneering medical device company providing AI-driven systems and enabling intra-operative and post-operative solutions for surgeons.

Kristi Einhorn, Chief of Staff at Medtronic, is another global leader with an impressive career. Einhorn plays an integral role in solving some of the most complex health challenges using advanced, innovative technologies. She and her team are responsible for advancing the standard of care for people living with cranial and spinal conditions worldwide.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Deb LaMere, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Datasite, a game-changing software that provides confidential management of communication between parties. In her role, LaMere is responsible for sourcing, recruiting, and developing industry-leading talent to help bring Datasite to the next level of success.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Minnesota for 2024.

Carla Vernon (The Honest Company), Amelia Wiliams Hardy (Best Buy), Melissa Voigt (WebMD Health Services), Nicole Newville (KOSE), Kristi Einhorn (Medtronic), Angela Volk (3M), Sonja Dusil (SMD Real Estate, LLC), Suzanne Hansen (One Medical), Carrie Ackerman (U.S. Bank), Miriam Chickering (NextGenU.org), Lisa Sterling (Perceptyx), Deb LaMere (Datasite), Trudi Noel Trysla (Fairview Health Services), Tracey Gibson (Andersen), Teri Kaslow (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota), Kimberly Halva (Fairview Health Services), Laura Brock (nVent), Rebecca Lieberman (Optum), Julie Henson (Henson Advisors, LLC), Bethany Rivard (Stone Arch Advisory Group), Veronica Correa Janssen (Elavon (U.S. Bank), Kari Snaza (Oasis Health Partners), Traci Lehman (Sentry Management), Trish Backes (a GCI Group company), Melissa Carmichael (Homegrown Capital), Diane Kaufman (Electromed Inc.), Sarah Haecker Meeks (Haecker Cell + Gene Medicine Advisory), Kelsey Soby (C.H. Robinson), Kristin Prestegaard (Minneapolis Institute of Art), Lindsey Hickey (Simek's), Angelina Lawton (Sportsdigita), LuAnn Heinen (Business Group on Health), Stephanie Flies (City Mom Collective), DeAnna Murphy (Thrivin Global), Katie Steller (Steller Hair Co), Kathryn Lammers (Heimerl and Lammers), Maria Awes (Committee Films, Inc.), Gina Ciganik (Healthy Building Network), Debra Laaser (Faithful & True), Ning Li (Genesis Medtech Group), Marcia J. Bunge (Gustavus Adolphus College), Shannon Gilbert (Brown & Brown), Joni Thome (Wanta Thome PLC), Kristin Parrott (Abbott), Suzi Kim Scott (American Public Media Group), Dr. Sousada Grande (Prodeo Academy), and others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-minnesota-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire