Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Mississippi for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Mississippi for 2024. Mississippi, known for its rich culture steeped in blues music, natural wonders, and soul food, is also home to a thriving business environment. The state's economy is supported by diverse industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, energy, forestry, mining, and tourism.

This year's awardees are stellar leaders across these and many other sectors, showcasing talent, innovation, and impact. Among them is Allison Wally, Chief Financial Officer for the Oxford School District. Overseeing all business operations and services of the district, Wally prepares, supervises, and continuously evaluates the district's operating budget of over $60 million annually. Additionally, she monitors federal grant expenditures to ensure compliance with regulations, with total federal grants for FY22 exceeding $11 million.

We also congratulate honoree Shannon Wall, Chief Marketing Officer of Singing River Health System. With over 30 years of experience in marketing and communications, Wall excels at leveraging the power of digital platforms to create innovative marketing strategies that resonate with target audiences and enhance brand visibility. She has successfully executed comprehensive marketing campaigns by combining her deep understanding of digital trends, market dynamics, and consumer behavior.

Lastly, we acknowledge the accomplishments of Karen Roach, Vice President of Business Optimization of Resolute Forest Products. Roach directs a team of committed individuals responsible for customer service, production planning, and logistics for the pulp and paper division. She implemented detailed freight cost tracking and analysis, which provided visibility and led to monetary savings through improved scenario analysis of customer-source pairings.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Mississippi for 2024.

Renee Williams (Taylor Corporation), Scottye Carter-Dewey (CoreLogic), Charlotte Pratt (Cadence Bank), Karen Roach (Resolute Forest Products), Ladonna Bell (Anduril Industries), Kimberly Nastasi (Ingalls Shipbuilding), Ronda Sweet (North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore Amory), Taheti Watson (Canopy Children's Solutions), Kay McRee (St. Dominic Health Services Foundation), Deidre McInnis (BeyondTrust), Shannon Wall (Singing River Health System), Kristin Ward (Health Catalyst), Amy Manning (Lendmark Financial Services), Suzette Matthews (Delta State University), Allison Wally (Oxford School District), Maribeth Kitchings (Children's Foundation of Mississippi), Gina Newman (N3B Los Alamos), Devon Alexander (Keesler Federal Credit Union), Carla Lowery (Mississippi University for Women), Janet Williams (William Carey University), Crystal Moore (Karat), Ashley Waldrup (Combined), Laura Smith (Trustmark National Bank), Cindy Bethel (National Science Foundation), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-mississippi-for-2024/

