Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Mississippi for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Mississippi for 2025. Mississippi's cultural impact is well known and its economy continues to reflect a mix of long-standing and emerging strengths. Agriculture remains central, while growth in manufacturing, aerospace, and technology broadens the state's economic base. Jackson, the capital, anchors major sectors such as healthcare and retail and supports business activity across the region. This year's honorees reflect the expertise and community commitment that help move the state forward.

Among this year's honorees is Donna Bryant, Chief Nursing Information Officer and VP for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. Bryant brings nearly three decades of nursing leadership and clinical informatics experience to her role, pairing clinical practice insight with operational and technology expertise. Her work focuses on strategic optimization, clinical decision support, and system-wide workflow improvements, all aimed at advancing quality and performance across the organization.

We also celebrate Lisa Didion, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the state's only academic health science center, comprising six health science schools and serving as a major provider of healthcare and research. Didion's career includes administrative roles as associate chief medical officer for Children's of Mississippi and for the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, as well as UMMC's first medical director for both patient experience and care coordination. She oversees a steering committee for the Office of Operational Excellence, which works to extend proven practices in patient quality, safety, outcomes, and experience to encompass operational and financial improvement efforts across the organization.

Finally, we recognize Angela Grayson, Principal Member and Founder of Precipice IP PLLC, a strategic technology law services firm that helps emerging and growth sci tech companies strengthen their position with investors by protecting their products, brands, designs, and data. Grayson brings nearly two decades of corporate intellectual property experience, having led IP strategy and execution for companies such as Pfizer, Eli Lilly, DuPont, and Walmart. In her current practice, she works closely with innovators in the chemical solutions, pharmaceutical, medical device, and software sectors, helping science and technology creators position themselves as sci-tech founders.

Eliza Gavin (Select Medical), Charlotte Richardson (FedEx), Angela Grayson (Precipice IP PLLC), Hilary Burroughs (Wayne-Sanderson Farms), Kim Wooten (Milwaukee Tool), Jennifer Arde' (Arde' Insurance Group), Lisa Didion (University of Mississippi Medical Center), Hannah Allen (University of Mississippi), Donna Bryant (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare), Jackie Hooper (Cadence Bank), Amy Corr (Hancock Whitney), Lashanda Jordan (Jackson State University), Maxine Greenleaf (Alcorn State University), Deidre McInnis (BeyondTrust), Shannon Wall (Singing River Health System), Suzy Tubb (GranthamPoole PLLC), Janice Robinson (Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative), La'Toyia Slay (Butler Snow), Janet Williams (William Carey University), Kamesha Hill (Jackson State University), Kristy Sargent (Encompass Health), Amanda Dean Blackwell (Merit Health), Laura Hartness-Smith (Trustmark National Bank), Katie McCrary (McCrary West Construction), Memorie Howard (Gilead Sciences) and many others.

