Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2023. With a multitude of industries playing their part, the Missouri economy is thriving and expanding dynamically. As of 2021, the state's gross domestic product stands at approximately $343 billion, making it the 20th largest economy in the United States. Key sectors driving this economic success include agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, and mining.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the presence of women in leadership roles, particularly within prominent companies based in Missouri. This year, notable achievements were made by our awardees from various industries, including engineering, investment management, marketing, and retail. Among the distinguished companies are MariCorp U.S., a leading manufacturing and consulting firm in the United States, and U.S. Bank, a financial services company with an extensive network of over 3,000 branches nationwide.

The rise of women leaders from major corporations in Missouri can be attributed to several factors, including the state's proactive approach towards promoting diversity and equal opportunities for women. In line with this, among this year's awardees is Sarah London, a trailblazing CEO renowned for her impactful work in health data, technology, and healthcare delivery transformation within Centene Corporation.

Also awarded is serving as the Vice President and Commercial Lending Relationship Manager at Central Bank, Stephanie Murphy takes pride in delivering legendary service while aiding her clients in selecting the perfect products and services to meet their personal and business credit needs. Ultimately, as the Chief Commercial Officer at Sunset Transportation, Tracy Meetre takes charge of leading the sales process from beginning to completion, managing daily operations, and strategic planning for sales and marketing throughout the entire company.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2023. These exceptional women have made significant contributions in their respective fields and have become role models for aspiring leaders everywhere.

Sarah London (Centene Corporation), Renita Mollman (Burns & McDonnell), Rory Akers (Lockton), Stephanie Murphy (Central Bank), Jessica L. Liss (Jackson Lewis PC), Lisa Blake (U.S. Bank), Tanisha Montgomery (Synchrony), Angie Glotstein (GEHA), Shannon Stone (Children's Mercy Hospital), Pam Bax (CSG Government Solutions), Meghan Schulte (Barkley), Barbara R. Kavalier (St. Charles Community College), Rebecca Baumgartner (Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce), Stacy Gee Hollins (Harris-Stowe State University), Linda Emmenegger (Midas Hospitality), Lisa Stehno-Bittel (Likarda), Melissa Myrick (HomeWAV), Jennifer Pangborn (WSP USA), Melanie Ashby (MariCorp US), Lisa Schaberg (Oracle), Glenda Bullock (Washington University School of Medicine), Shauna Stephanchick (Step Up), Mara Woody (Riipen), Cokethea Hill (BLAQUE KC), Katie Danner (Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation), Amy Jo Miller (Q Cells USA), Gabrielle Spurling (VMLY&R), Felicity Pino (Children's Mercy Kansas City), Deidra Thomas-Murray (Saint Louis Public Schools), Elena Steinmetz (Flat Branch Home Loans), DeAmbra Crochrell (University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis), Marisa Lather (Bridge Partners), Megan Lumenello (side sea | Hopsie Inc), Jeanette Hernandez Prenger (ECCO Select), and many others.

