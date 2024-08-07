Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2024. While Missouri's economy is traditionally rooted in agriculture and farmland—producing soybeans, corn, rice, cotton, and sorghum—the state's economic landscape is far more diverse. The women leaders of Missouri are at the forefront of prominent industries such as steel, electronics, and automotive manufacturing, as well as healthcare, education, and financial services, driving innovation and growth across the Show Me state.

Among this year's honorees is Deidra Thomas-Murray, an esteemed leader in education. As Director of Students in Transition and Foster Care Liaison at Saint Louis Public Schools, Thomas-Murray is dedicated to upholding students' educational rights and oversees critical services for homeless and foster care youth.

Next, we congratulate financial and marketing executive Tanisha Montgomery, Vice President of Marketing Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff to the Chief Marketing Officer for one of Synchrony's largest platforms, Home and Auto. Montgomery has received executive-level recognition for her work towards an estimated growth initiative of $800 million in digital products and legacy enhancements for one of Synchrony's largest client partners.

Finally, we recognize the achievements of Lisa Stehno-Bittel, a healthcare and technology executive with nearly three decades of experience. As President and Co-Founder of Likarda, a biotech company developing groundbreaking technologies to transform the delivery and optimization of cell therapies, Stehno-Bittel has witnessed firsthand the profound impact of healthcare innovations on patient recovery. For over 12 years, she and the Likarda team have been at the forefront of these innovations.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2024.

Christa Dubill (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City), Zundra Bryant (Cushman & Wakefield), Denise Bade (Lockton Companies), Joi Tillman (Sun Life), Emily Thibodeau (Maritz), Julie Kulawiec (Elevance Health), Jessica Liss (Jackson Lewis PC), Erin Oller (Boeing), Nancy Mellard (CBIZ), Anju Gupta (Northwestern Mutual), Annette Montandon (Takeda Oncology), Tanisha Montgomery (Synchrony), Courtney Thomas (Newhouse), Shannon Stone (Children's Mercy Hospital), Sarah Knights (QTS Data Centers), Pamela Bax (CSG Government Solutions), Meghan Schulte (Barkley), Rebecca Baumgartner (Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce), Barbara Kavalier (St. Charles Community College), Missy Kelley (Anders CPAs + Advisors), Lisa Stehno-Bittel (Likarda), Rachel Broom (Center for Human Services), Melissa Myrick (HomeWAV), Brandy McCombs (IBC), Jennifer Pangborn (WSP USA), Hope Karnes (Quest Diagnostics), Rachel Merlo (Google Fiber), Tamara Conn (O'Reilly Auto Parts), Susan Escher (AS Software), Amanda Payne (Horner & Shifrin), Rebecca Stowe (Design Supply Doors), Meredith Osborn (Parkside Financial Bank & Trust), Tamiko Armstead (Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School), Wendy Wright (Grant Thornton), Shauna Stephanchick (Step Up), Mara Woody (Riipen), Cokethea Hill (BLAQUE KC), Katie Steele Danner (Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation), Beth Gunter (Spry Digital), Gabrielle Spurling (VMLY&R), Felicity Pino (Children's Mercy Kansas City), Deidra Thomas-Murray (Saint Louis Public Schools), Laura Klopatek (H&R Block), Elena Steinmetz (Flat Branch Home Loans), DeAmbra Crochrell (University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis), Marisa Lather (Bridge Partners), Megan Lumenello (side sea), Jeanette Hernandez Prenger (ECCO Select), Jennifer Smith (The Chad Wilson Group at Keller Williams Realty West), and Christal Watson (Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-missouri-for-2024/

