Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2025. Home to more than six million residents, Missouri has a diverse economy and a rich cultural heritage. The state's contributions span manufacturing, aerospace, and beer production, as well as nationally recognized healthcare systems, thriving educational institutions, and beloved tourist destinations. The women honored this year represent the pinnacle of Missouri's leadership, driving progress across sectors like healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, and entertainment.

Among this year's honorees is Cokethea Hill, CEO and Founder of BLAQUE (Black Leaders Advancing Quality Urban Education) KC, a nonprofit organization committed to significantly improving the academic, economic, social, emotional, and life outcomes of African American children in public schools. Hill is an innovative collaborator with over 15 years of experience working in the nonprofit sector, organizing communities, building collaborative partnerships, and strengthening assets in low-income urban communities.

We also honor educational leader Tamiko Armstead, President of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, her alma mater. Armstead has spearheaded transformative capital improvements to the state-of-the-art 17-acre Cardinal Ritter campus, advancing science, technology, arts, and health and wellness programming for students in partnership with generous benefactors who recognize Cardinal Ritter as an anchor institution for St. Louis. Under Armstead's leadership, the school has doubled enrollment, reaching full capacity.

Finally, we celebrate Rebecca Baumgartner, Senior Vice President of People & Operations for the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. Baumgartner has worked across all departments and functions to build and manage an HR organization that reflects and supports their dynamic needs. During her tenure, she has overseen efforts that resulted in a more aligned compensation structure, a new fully functioning HRIS, initiatives to improve diversity in candidate pools, a redesigned performance cycle, and a more welcoming and staff-focused internal culture.

Christa Dubill (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City), Denise Bade (Lockton Companies), Julie Kulawiec (MTM), Emily Thibodeau (Maritz Travel), Jennifer Ingraham (Kansas City University), Erin Oller (Boeing), Nancy Mellard (CBIZ), Anju Gupta (BNSF), Tanisha Montgomery (Synchrony), Courtney Thomas (Newhouse), Pamela Bax (CSG Government Solutions), Rebecca Baumgartner (Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce), Barbara Kavalier (St. Charles Community College), Missy Kelley (Anders CPAs + Advisors), Lisa Stehno-Bittel (Likarda), Melissa Myrick (HomeWAV), Sophia Somi (Synchrony), Rachel Hack Merlo (Google Fiber), Lisa Blake (US Bank), Amanda Payne (Horner & Shifrin), Tamiko Armstead (Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School), Angie Glotstein (GEHA Health), Rory Kane Akers (Lockton), Shauna Stephanchick (Step Up), Michelle Sullivan (OMB Bank), Cokethea Hill (BLAQUE KC), Katie Steele Danner (Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation), Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser (DirectTrust), Laura Wilson (Sanofi), DeAmbra Crochrell (University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis), Laura Klopatek (H&R Block), Emma Thomas (Schnuck Markets), Lisa Schaberg (Oracle), Arnesia Terrell (Oak Street Health), Jeanette Prenger (ECCO Select), Victoria Malicoat (Acacium Group), Molly Higdon (Simmons Bank), Maddi Blongewicz (Custom Truck One Source) and Amy Westhoff (Woven Home Care), and many others.

