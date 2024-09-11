Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2024. Known for its rugged beauty and vast natural landscapes that stretch from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains, Montana is also home to a diverse and dynamic economy. While over 30% of Montana's economy is driven by the service sector, the state's workforce is also shaped by key industries like recreation, energy, mining, agriculture, and forestry.

This year, we honor the careers of some of the most talented professionals in the state of Montana. Among them is Anne Dingerson, Senior Director of North America Sales Programs and Global Services at Salesforce. With over two decades of experience, Dingerson is a strategic marketing leader skilled in program execution, business development, and digital marketing.

Next, we congratulate Sarah Fox, Director of Product Digital Strategy at the Mayo Clinic. Fox is an accomplished digital leader who has built her career around leveraging data and technology, now serving a top-ranked hospital in the US.

Lastly, we honor Brittany Jones, Chief of Communications at the Montana and Dakotas State Office for the Bureau of Land Management. Jones has vast experience working with the US and foreign governments, which includes leading in crisis situations and communicating complicated scientific data.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2024.

Monica Berner (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Montana New Mexico Oklahoma & Texas), Brittany Jones (Bureau of Land Management), Kimberly Hudson (Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.), Samantha Cooley (Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services), Eva Skidmore (JAGGAER), Kathy Hill (Benefis Medical Group), Katie Bender (Columbia Threadneedle Investments US), Kathryn Carlson (Riskonnect, Inc.), Elizabeth Buisker (Intermountain Healthcare), Marcella Buster (Rocky Mountain College), Katie Mueller (RBC Wealth Management), Kelly Cartwright (Splunk), Deborah Potter (Eide Bailly), Krista Lee Evans (Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP), Jann Butler (onXmaps), Ashleigh George (Tamarack Insurance Agency), Shannon Ventittelli (Learning Care Group), Olson Evy (Vizient, Inc.), Gina Montefusco (UnitedHealth Group), Kathy Matosich (Meta), Julie Tomasik (AAA Northern California Nevada & Utah), Anne Dingerson (Salesforce), Kitty Ortman (USDA Forest Service), Tammi Hebnes (Infor), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-montana-for-2024/

