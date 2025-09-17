Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2025. Across the state, women are advancing healthcare, shaping public policy, strengthening education, and driving growth in industries from energy to agriculture. Their leadership extends into both public service and private enterprise, creating lasting impact for communities throughout Montana. This year's awardees reflect the breadth of that influence, representing the determination and vision that continue to shape Big Sky Country.

We come together to celebrate Samantha Cooley, the Fiscal Bureau Chief for the Child Support Services Division of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. With a decade of dedication to public service, Cooley has consistently transformed complex challenges into opportunities for innovation and improvement in health and human services IT systems. Her visionary leadership is exemplified by her creation of LRIT-Go!, a groundbreaking framework and 12-month training program that has significantly enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of Montana's largest state agency.

We also recognize Julie Tomasik, Director of Talent Acquisition for the AAA Mountain West Group. Tomasik has over 15 years of leadership experience in the insurance and mobility industry, with a focus on building high-performing teams and driving strategic initiatives. She is responsible for leading recruiting efforts and developing innovative strategies to significantly improve the talent acquisition process within the organization. She is also accountable for leading company-wide projects that enhance time-to-fill and improve the quality of new hires.

Finally, we honor Lisa Kelley, the President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT), Montana's largest healthcare insurer, serving the people of Montana for 85 years. Under Kelley's leadership, BCBSMT has consistently pursued its mission to enhance the health and well-being of Montanans through innovative products, robust services and programs, and community investment. She is responsible for developing and executing strategies to accelerate access to high-quality and cost-effective healthcare in Montana and oversees all plan operations.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montana for 2025.

Nancy Yates (AdventHealth), Samantha Cooley (Montana DPHHS), Lisa Kelley (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana), Diane Wright (Montana & Eastern Oregon), Michele Chambley (Evolent Health), Anna Hamilton (FICO), Danielle Meyer (First Interstate Bank), Misty Parris (Intermountain Healthcare), Shauna Basile (Short's Travel Management), Becky Seiler (Vizient), Lois Evans (Aegon Asset Management US), Maggie Conry (Glacier Bancorp), Jann Butler (onXmaps), Kathryn Carlson (Riskonnect), Liz Lewis (Bozeman Health), Kelly Franklin (Sustainable Smiles), Pamela Estill (Providence Health & Services), Debbie Lennon (GSK), Carolyn Loos (NorthWestern Energy), Julie Tomasik (AAA Mountain West Group), Kendra Lenhardt (St. Peter's Health), Amberly Pahut (First Interstate), Sara Mallatt (AlphaSense), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-montana-for-2025/

