Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2024

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2024. Montreal's key economic sectors require talented, skilled leaders to continue taking the city into the future through innovation and forward-thinking strategies. A few of the top sectors in The City of Saints include software development, clean technology, AI, health technology, life sciences, cybersecurity, transportation, and fintech.

Among this year's honorees is Tuyen Vo, the Head of Technology and Innovation Banking at the National Bank of Canada. Vo has been working with successful entrepreneurs for nearly 20 years, and in her current role, she has contributed to tripling revenues, as well as quadrupling her business volumes.

Next, we honor the accomplishments of Quyn Pham, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Jarislowsky Fraser, a renowned investment management firm that serves institutional and high-net-worth investors across Canada and internationally. As one of the women leaders at Jarislowsky Fraser, Pham leads strategic marketing planning and execution and is also a DEI champion.

Finally, we celebrate the career of a leader in the IT sector, Lyne Lazure. As the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cofomo, she oversees innovative strategies and approaches that allow Cofomo to maintain its position as a high-level IT and business consulting services company.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2024.

Dimitra Georgakis (Dentsu Creative), Yaffa Cohen (BDO Canada), Alison Chave (JLL), Tuyen Vo (National Bank of Canada), Jennifer Vincent (Danone), Linda Di Luzio (Bell), Leslie Quinton (Ubisoft), Fannie Jacques (Pratt & Whitney Canada), Zyna Boubez (KPMG), Laurence Audy (Sun Life Financial), Carolena Gordon (Clyde & Co. LLP), Christine Regimbal (Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton), Isabelle Huot (Groupe TVA), Jo-Anne Demers (Clyde & Co LLP), Julie Migneault (CDW Canada), Dayna Murray (Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.), Patricia Lemoine (Teneo), Fil D'Urbano (Ardene), Julie-Catherine Racine (Morgan Philips Group in Canada), Lyne Lazure (Cofomo), Marie-Lou Gauthier (Meetup for Business), Laura Duckett (GCM Consultants), Laureen Bardou (Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Foundation), Karine Huard (Cossette), Hellen Christodoulou, PhD (Corbec Inc.), Charlène Brahim (Humanify), Catherine Doyle (Orchestre Métropolitain), Indra Kubicek (Digital Moment), Anastasia Hamel (Xiphos, Epiq (Veritas Capital), Bhoomi Pathak (Mirasee), Rachelle Claveau (Broken Heart Love Affair), Isabelle Landreville (Sylvestre), Virginie Bussières (Pyrowave), Karen Groom (Groom & Associates), Kate Shingler (Brain Canada), Caitlin Bailey (Vimy Foundation), Caroline Casabon (Management OPS), Elizabeth Gomery (Philanthropica), Andrea Roy (WERKLIV), Melissa Ciciola (Promethee Consultants), Jillian Friedman (Ether Capital), Maude Frechette (YULEX), Vanessa Croome (Fondation LRDG), Celine Reze Cohen (Desjardins), Judith Menard (National Bank of Canada), Marie-Claude Brassard (National Bank Financial), Myriam Boutin (Lemay), Camille Fortier-Jordan (Publicis Montréal), Josiane Pepin (Bardagi Équipe immobilière), Lisa Goulet (Aiguisatek), Poonam Madan (Gildan), Quyn Pham (Jarislowsky Fraser Limited), Sophie Labelle (Suncor), Annabelle Beauchamp (NEUF architect(e)s), Marianne Perron (Orchestre symphonique de Montréal), Denise Kehler (Willis Towers Watson), Lynne McVey (Santé Monde), and Shaheen Shariff (iMPACTS).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/22/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-montreal-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

