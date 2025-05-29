Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2025

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2025. As the largest city in the province of Quebec and the second largest in Canada, Montreal is a global center of commerce, culture, technology, and innovation. Home to the world's third-largest aerospace hub and a leader in AI research, the city's economic and creative influence spans industries from finance and pharmaceuticals to fashion, video game development, and the arts.

Among this year's honorees is Dayna Murray, Senior Director of Mental Health and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Operations at Dialogue, Canada's premier health and wellness virtual care platform. Under Murray's leadership, Dialogue's mental health and EAP service operations tripled the size of their care and practitioner teams, doubled the number of services offered to clients, and successfully scaled across Canada, enabling a 15 times growth in eligible platform users.

We also celebrate Vanessa Croome, Co-Founder of Duo Étrange, a Montréal chamber ensemble redefining chamber music with new vocal and instrumental works created by living composers. Croome is an artistic innovator in the world of classical music, bridging classical and contemporary concepts to engage new audiences, and she is an alumna of artistic residency programs at Opéra de Montréal, the Santa Fe Opera, and the Opera Theater of Saint Louis.

Finally, we congratulate Martina Krummen, Head of Tax and Customs at Airbus Canada. Krummen is a strategic and results-oriented tax executive who communicates effectively with all levels of management and staff. Multilingual in English, French, and German, she is an analytical planner known for conceiving and implementing tax-effective strategies while significantly improving tax risk management through enhanced processes and governance.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Montreal for 2025.

Marie-Noelle Morency (Randstad), Lisa Goulet (Aiguisatek), Tuyen Vo (National Bank of Canada), Jennifer Vincent (Danone), Carolena Gordon (Clyde & Co LLP), Christine Regimbal (Grant Thornton), Jo-Anne Demers (Clyde & Co LLP), Leslie Quinton (Ubisoft), Patricia Lemoine Smith (NATIONAL Public Relations), Judith Breen (Insight), Marie-Chantal Dréau (PwC), Lauren Scott (Intelligent Spaces of Acuity Brands), Isabelle Landreville (Sylvestre), Manon Harvey (PwC), Fannie Jacques (Pratt & Whitney Canada), Karen Groom (Groom & Associes), Nathalie Siphengphet (NQX), Charlotte Van den Bogaert (Float4), Robyn Orsini (Lunas Consulting Inc.), Marie-Claude Brassard (National Bank Financial), Zyna Boubez (KMPG), Vanessa Croome (Duo Étrange), Jill Selick (Rubix Marketing Inc.), Brooke Cromar (Randstad), Marie-Pierre Bossé (Groupe Dynamite), Catherine Doyle (Orchestre Métropolitain), Laureen Bardou (Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Foundation), Mai Thai (HEC Montréal), Celine Cohen (Ergonofis), Melissa Ciciola (Prométhée Consultants), Sophie Labelle (Suncor), Annabelle Beauchamp (NEUF architect(e)s), Marianne Perron (Montreal Symphony Orchestra), Poonam Madan (Gildan Activewear), Émilie Brunet (The Traffic Club of Montreal), Jillian Friedman (Symbiotic) and Lynne McVey (McGill University), and many others.

