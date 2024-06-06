Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2024

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2024. The metropolitan government of the Nashville area, specifically Nashville/Davidson County, is so successful that it serves as a model for regions around the country. With both urban and residential areas, the Music City enjoys steady population growth, and many industries thrive there. Growing sectors include healthcare, education, manufacturing, financial services, business services, hospitality, and of course, music and entertainment.

In the healthcare sector, we extend our honors to Barbara Eckert, the Vice President of National Accounts of health benefits provider Cigna. With a 35-year career in strategic business relationship management, Eckertis is a dynamic leader experienced in employee benefits, healthcare delivery models, and cost management strategies.

We also celebrate the accomplishments of financial executive Terri Bolden Ward, the Vice President and Head of Office for Goldman Sachs. After leading her own advisory firm, Ward brought her talents to Goldman Sachs to lead retirement planning, estate planning, investment management, alternative assets, and private placements.

Lastly, we recognize honoree Sarah Pettigrew, the Managing Director of JLL. As a leader in professional services, Pettigrew came to her role after spending 10 years in tenant representation, bringing a unique perspective to real estate and investment management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2024.

Jane McCurley (Methodist Healthcare System), Allison Maffei (Allied Universal), Maribel Paree (Lowe's Companies, Inc.), Jan Neal (Deloitte Consulting), Amy Casseri (HCA), Alice Williams (Schneider Electric USA), Rosslyn Cooper (WSP Global Inc.), Dani Hodgkinson (Caterpillar Inc.), Valerie Hardman (UKG), Allyson Sullivan (Vanderbilt University), Marisa Bejarano (Juniper Networks), Angela Williams (Stride, Inc.), Donna Dutton (SERVPRO), Antoinette Hargrove Duke (Tennessee State University), Kara Walsh (BGSF), Sarah Belleau (Frequence), Katy Harvey (ProviderTrust), Knight Stivender (MP&F Strategic Communications), Joy Powell (Springbuk), Meghan Moseley (inTEST Corp.), Tracy DeTomasi (Callisto), Sarah Waters (Tennessee Credit Union League), Alison Clougherty (Blind Early Services TN), Meredith Garrett (Stellara, A Mirror House & Treehouse Experience under the Stars), Ladawna Parnam (ACBL Educational Foundation), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-nashville-for-2024/

