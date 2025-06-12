Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2025. While Nashville is widely recognized for its influence in music and entertainment, it has also become a center of economic leadership across sectors—from healthcare and technology to logistics and higher education. The women selected for this year's list reflect the depth and breadth of that transformation.

Among this year's honorees is Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk, a health intelligence software company. Springbuk brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning various aspects of the healthcare industry. She is the health data analytics solution that equips with the insights and expertise needed to sharpen benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs.

We also congratulate Rosslyn Cooper, an SVP and the Center of Excellence (CoE) Operations Lead at WSP, one of the world's leading engineering and professional services firms. Cooper is responsible for leading the design committee for WSP's Horizon program in addition to facilitating cross-functional reviews of strategic initiatives, implementing process improvements, and helping to integrate program strategies across multi-disciplinary initiatives.

Additionally, we honor Monique Butler, President of Graduate Medical Education for Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of patient-centered care and a leader in graduate medical education. Butler is responsible for more than 300 residency and fellowship programs across 16 states, over 70 teaching hospitals, and more than 5,300 residents and fellows.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nashville for 2025.

Dr. Monique Butler (HCA), Amy Casseri (HCA), Sara Terry (Brookdale), Rosslyn Cooper (WSP), Dr. Robbie Melton (Tennessee State University), Elise Veazey Stacey (Optiv), Lisa Garman (HealthTrust Performance Group), Raziel Bravo (GEODIS), Nicole Scholvinck (Here™ (formerly OpenFin), Donna Freislinger Huffman (Oak View Group), Tammy Nixon (Franke Home Solutions), Stephanie Painter (Sound Physicians), Joy Powell, CPA (Springbuk), Christi Edwards (Morgan Stanley), Meredith Garrett (Stay Minty), Katy Harvey (ProviderTrust), Jeanie Smith (Viatris), Carrie Taylor (Austin Peay State University), Alison Clougherty (Blind Early Services TN), Amanda Cannon (Amazon), Meaghen Murray (The Coca-Cola Company), Cara Tuttle (Vanderbilt University), Kirsten Albritton (Meharry Medical College), Autumn Ratliff (Nashville Christian School), Kellye Murphy (Visit Columbia TN) and Hedalyn Rodriguez (GraceWorks Ministries), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-nashville-for-2025/

