Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2024

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2024. Nebraska is well known in the US and around the globe as a producer of quality corn. And while agriculture continues to be important to the state, many more industries now thrive in modern-day Nebraska. Some of the more prominent sectors in the Cornhusker State include health, banking, Insurance, manufacturing, and transportation, as well as a number of services like government, real estate, finance, and utilities.

In the real estate sector, we celebrate the career of Marcella Thompson. She serves as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Environmental Sustainability at CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. Thompson specializes in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

We also acknowledge the accomplishments of transportation executive Lori Lentsch, the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer for Union Pacific Railroad. Lentsch has been with Union Pacific for 17 years, and in this time, she has remained committed to mentoring women entering STEM fields and advocating for women in leadership roles.

Finally, we extend our honors to the financial and technology leader Courtney Grassau, who leads the Customer Success, Business Strategy, Leadership, and High-Risk Industries at PayPal, where she excels at driving large strategic sales motions and building client-focused relationships.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2024.

Marcella Thompson (CBRE), Becky Watkins (ResultsCX), Karen Tatten (Experian), Lori Lentsch (Union Pacific Railroad), Samantha Morris (iHeartMedia), Colleen Block (Lockton), Kelly Cawcutt (Nebraska Medicine), Kristen Erickson (Right At Home), Lisa Schmitz (CommonSpirit Health), Jamie Peters (Union Pacific Railroad), Lisa McKee (American Security and Privacy, LLC), Heidi Grunkemeyer (Creighton University), Lisa Vail (Bryan Health), Jodi Culp (Black Hills Energy), Kate Brown (Omaha Public Power District), Maria Vazquez (Metropolitan Community College), Melissa Newton (Olsson), Mandy Haase-Thomas (Lincoln Children's Museum), Jen Miller (Behlen Mfg), Marcie Young (Primerica), Lori Houser (Great Plains Communications), Heather Kirk (Women's Halfway House), Lenli Corbett Kountze (Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-nebraska-for-2024/

