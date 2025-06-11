Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2025

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nebraska for 2025. Often referred to as the Cornhusker State, Nebraska is rich in history and boasts a diverse economy anchored by agriculture, real estate, transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Consistently ranked as one of the top states for doing business, Nebraska is now entering a new era of growth driven by the rise of automation and cutting-edge technologies. This year's awardees represent the remarkable caliber of leadership helping to shape this progress.

Among this year's honorees is Lexie Eker, Executive Director and Head of the Office of the CIO at CSG. Eker leads a global team focused on delivering seamless, customer-centric solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes. What sets her apart is her unique ability to navigate both the technical and business landscapes, translating complex challenges into strategic opportunities that drive lasting results, all while leading with clarity, compassion, and integrity.

We also recognize Beth Whited, a trailblazer in the railroad industry and the first female President in the history of Union Pacific. With a career spanning over three decades, Whited has held leadership roles across nearly every facet of the company, from strategy and sustainability to marketing, sales, and operations. As Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Strategy, she played a pivotal role in shaping Union Pacific's long-term vision while also spearheading historic labor negotiations that resulted in transformative quality-of-life agreements for the workforce. Her groundbreaking leadership and commitment to innovation and equity have earned her numerous accolades.

Finally, we honor Lenli Corbett Kountze, CEO and President of Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, a nonprofit business operating in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. Kountze is an experienced nonprofit professional committed to elevating organizations to their highest potential. She and her team work to connect excess perishable and prepared food from local food purveyors to local nonprofits that support community members in need, while also raising awareness and providing education on wasted food and hunger.

Beth Whited (Union Pacific Railroad), Becky Watkins (ResultsCX), Cara Kirsch (Arthur J. Gallagher), Lori Kleinschmit (Fiserv), Julie Bishop (McAfee), Julia Doria (Bellevue University), Helen Hrdy (NRC Health), Tara Fisher (Corporate Travel Management US), Melissa Hurrington (Premier Claims), Cornelia Vremes (Kugler Vision), Kathy Bertolini (CHI Health), Chanda Chacón (Children's Nebraska), Maria Vazquez (Metropolitan Community College), Maggie Ebert (Kutak Rock), Lenli Corbett Kountze (Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue), Beth Robbins (Stephen Center), Lorelee Byrd (Midlands Testing Services, Inc.), Amy McMurtry (Nebraska Medicine), Lexie Eker (CSG), Jolyn Martin (Corporate Travel Management US), Lori Houser (Great Plains Communications), Heather Kirk (Santa Monica Women's Halfway House), Charlotte Runcie (Life Care Services), Renée Mellican (Winland Foods) and Mary Roarty (Fiserv), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-nebraska-for-2025/

