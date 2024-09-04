Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2024. Nevada, often recognized for the vibrant energy of Las Vegas, is a state with a rich and diverse economic landscape that extends well beyond the Strip. While tourism is a vital part of the Silver State's economy, the state is also thriving in sectors like agriculture, construction, hospitality, healthcare, and education. Additionally, Nevada is making strides in innovative industries like IT and cybersecurity, multimodal transportation centers, and advanced manufacturing.

This year's awardees serve in high-level roles across these industries and beyond. Among them is Sabrina Borghoff, who stands at the forefront of Nevada's fastest-growing general contracting firm, Martin-Harris Construction. As Vice President of Business Development, Borghoff leverages her 10 years of experience in commercial construction to drive the company's continued success.

Next, we honor hospitality executive Erin Naeve. With 20 years of experience in sales and distribution roles at renowned companies like Travelzoo, Harrah's Entertainment, and The Venetian, Naeve is now Vice President of Distribution and Social Sales for Fontainebleau Las Vegas, one of the newest luxury hotels on the Vegas Strip.

Finally, we acknowledge the accomplishments of Maria Sexton, Chief Information Officer of the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. A leader in both healthcare and technology, Sexton leads the IT division's operations and the information security program for the state's only public hospital.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2024.

Phyllis James (Foundation for Women's Leadership & Empowerment), Samantha Klein (Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches), Maila Aganon (Aon), Jessica Hensler (Northern Nevada Health System), Alisa Mirabal (Aristocrat), Kelly LeGrow (Brown & Brown Insurance of Nevada), Cynthia Osborn (AssuredPartners of Nevada), Jennifer Cooper (Clark County), Jaime Miranda (The Venetian Resort Las Vegas), Jennie Bowman (NV5), Anyah Ellis (RCG powered by Luminate Home Loans), Shelly Rounds (NetEffect IT Built for Business), Lauren LaPointe (Lauren LaPointe Productions), Renea Louie (Pro Group Captive Management Services), Erin Naeve (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Trinh Dang (NAMI of Southern Nevada), Sabrina Borghoff (Martin-Harris Construction), Stephanie Davis (HAVI), Dee Frewert (Oracle), Mary Gurczynski (Haute Properties NV), Janielle Bertrand (One Match LLC), Mishkat Al Moumin (Envirolution), Joy Guinn (Guinn Consulting Engineers), Amy-Marie Merrell (The Cupcake Girls), Ashley Unga (Gaming Analytics), and many others.

