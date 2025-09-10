Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2025. Nevada, known as the Silver State, has built one of the nation's most resilient economies, with industries ranging from tourism, gaming, and entertainment to mining, manufacturing, and clean energy. The state is also recognized for its innovation, from advancements in solar power and water conservation to climate research and electric vehicle adoption. The women recognized on this year's list represent the caliber of leadership that continues to shape Nevada's future.

This year, we honor Thasha Batts, Vice President of Sales at Pinnacle Global Network. Batts is a visionary sales executive with nearly two decades of leadership, driving over $74 million in revenue growth across diverse markets. She rapidly scaled Pinnacle Global Network's sales from inception to seven figures in just six months by architecting high-impact sales processes and deploying her proprietary one-call close methodology.

We also celebrate Rosalia Snyder, Director of Source to Pay Solutions at Microsoft. Snyder leads strategy and digital transformation in Microsoft's procurement organization, prioritizing AI-driven technology investments and build versus buy decisions. She guides teams through big-picture thinking, simplified processes, and technology enablement that reduce risk and cost while creating innovative and efficient experiences.

Finally, we congratulate Adrienne Prather-Marcos, Vice President of Internal Communications at Caesars Entertainment. As a leader in hospitality communications, Prather-Marcos is known for her ability to turn executive vision into powerful, people-centered messaging. Her work has changed how internal communication supports business strategy, and she has led enterprise-wide initiatives that connect leadership with more than 50,000 employees.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Nevada for 2025.

Phyllis James (Foundation for Women's Leadership & Empowerment), Pamela Raskin (Aramark), Chiquita Board (Truist), Kelly LeGrow (Piper Jordan), Rachel Yelley (Wells Fargo Advisors), Nancy Bussani (CommonSpirit Health), Ingrid Patin (Upperline Health), Flecia Thomas (College of Southern Nevada), Nancy Hauge (Automation Anywhere), Danielle Herrick (Bloom Energy), Meredith Tieszen (Cabi Clothing), Stacey Crowley (California ISO), Erin Naeve (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Thasha Batts (Pinnacle Global Network), Pamela Buckley (Global Gaming Women), Stephanie Davis (HAVI), Dee Frewert (Oracle), Joan Burge (Office Dynamics International), Jaime Konzelman (Aptum), Joy Guinn (Guinn Consulting Engineers), Kandra King (Celeb Brokers), Elizabeth April (Elizabeth April Inc.), Rebecca Leiba (Provident Healthcare Partners), Ashley Juste (Intermountain Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-nevada-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire