Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2023. The state motto, 'Live Free or Die' symbolizes a legacy of individualism and independence. With its primary being the first in the nation, New Hampshire holds a vital position in US presidential elections, drawing considerable political attention. This early primary provides a platform for business leaders to interact with policymakers and actively contribute to discussions on economic and business matters. Women in New Hampshire, as in many other places, have been making strides in leadership positions, contributing to the economic and social development of the state. These accomplished women highlighted this year are leading notable companies headquartered in New Hampshire including Timberland, Planet Fitness, and Sig Sauer, to name a few.

As the Chief Medical Officer of The Familial Hypercholesterolemia Foundation, Dr. Mary P. McGowan is among one of the awardees this year, dedicated to addressing familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). As an author of numerous articles and five books, she brings a profound understanding and commitment to the FH community. Another recipient, Nita Patel, is the President of IEEE Computer Society, the world's largest professional association dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence. Additionally, Heidi Solomon-Orlick, Founder and CEO of GirlzWhoSell, recently received the Global People's Choice Award for sales leadership excellence from HireQuotient, showcased on Nasdaq.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2023.

Mary McLaughlin (TD Bank), Maura McEnroe (UnitedHealth Group), Amy Vetrano-Palmer (Omni-Lite Industries California Inc.), Kelly Boston (Lonza Biologics, Inc.), Nadja Fromm Francis (The Kraft Heinz Company), Jennifer Simmons (Planet Fitness), Holly Johnson (Juniper Networks), Nita Patel (IEEE), Nichole Raftopoulos (Nvest Financial LLC), Jennifer McAdams (Xactly Corp.), Kristina Goumas (SAP National Security Services), Alicia Macleod (Vida Health), Diane Richmond (Turbonomic, an IBM company), Sarah Downey (Accomplice VC), Heidi Solomon-Orlick (GirlzWhoSell), Sarah Kenda (Financial Strategies Retirement Partners), Laura Thibault (Civix Strategy Group), Majka Burhardt (Legado, Inc.), Tara Wellington (BILL), Jennifer DeFrancisco (SIG SAUER, Inc.), Amy McCarron (scPharmaceuticals), Dr. Samantha Bureau (Concussion Legacy Foundation), Beth Jalbert (Dayforward), Ryanne Pelletier (Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association), Mary King (Conway Management Company), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/21/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-hampshire-for-2023/

