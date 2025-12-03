Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2025. Known for its natural beauty, rich history, and diversified economy, New Hampshire is a place of innovation and opportunity. Once defined by textile production and papermaking, the state has evolved, now driven by advanced manufacturing, technology, life sciences, and education. Its lack of income and sales taxes, strong workforce, and commitment to quality of life make it a magnet for both businesses and top talent. Beyond its economic strength, New Hampshire is celebrated for its scenic landscapes, outdoor recreation, and vibrant communities that make it one of the most desirable places to live and work in the country.

This year, we honor Yoshino W. White, the Senior Director of Product Development Excellence for Best Buy Health. White has more than 19 years of experience leading, transforming, advising, and driving results across service providers, healthcare, medical devices, utilities, aerospace and defense, design, supply chain, and manufacturing. At Best Buy Health, she leads product quality initiatives within the technology organization to develop top-tier products and services that enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections. This includes spearheading strategic efforts and collaborating with colleagues and leaders to revolutionize the delivery of product excellence to Best Buy Health customers.

We also celebrate the distinguished career of Elena Lau, the Director of Global Fuels Pricing and Analytics at Circle K, an international chain of convenience stores and gas stations. Lau is a senior operations and strategy leader with more than 20 years of experience in operational excellence, business improvement, and process development. Her background includes 12 years of P&L management at ExxonMobil and Loaf 'N Jug, along with five years in SaaS operations overseeing client success at Kalibrate, where she achieved top satisfaction scores and zero churn. At Circle K, Lau leads cross-functional initiatives to boost profitability and standardize processes, ensuring operational excellence across all markets.

Lastly, we recognize the achievements of Steffany Cox, Chief Marketing Officer at Allucent, a global full-service contract research organization. Cox is a global marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience focused on the biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. At Allucent, she is responsible for the development, execution, and monitoring of marketing and brand strategies aimed at driving growth and value for the organization. She has overseen global marketing and growth efforts for discovery and translational services, central labs, nutritional food and safety, market access, oncology, and early and clinical development.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Hampshire for 2025.

Zena Tessier (C&S Wholesale Grocers), Kristina Povilaitis (Broadridge), Nadja Fromm (Fromm Consulting LLC), Wendy Fielding (Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics), Cinda Guagliumi (Cotiviti), Danielle Maxwell (Perkins School for the Blind), Patty Farmer (Franklin Pierce University), Josephine Moran (Ledyard National Bank), Ann Lazarus-Barnes (Lionbridge), Lisa Ryerson (Southern New Hampshire University), Diane Jennings (Seertech Solutions), Julie Rhodovi (Tissue Health Plus), Jennifer Chew (Bristlecone), Steffany Cox (Allucent), Heidi Solomon-Orlick (The DORS Group), Lindsay Fish (TransMedics), Tanya Gay (Bugcrowd), Kristina Goumas (SAP NS2), Sarah Kenda (Financial Strategies Retirement Partners), Julie Ridge (Empower), Kathryn Byrnes (GE HealthCare), Amber Bissonnette (Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics), Erin Howell (Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics), Kara Desjardins (Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center), Yoshino W. White (Best Buy Health), Tiffany Hurd (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-hampshire-for-2025/

