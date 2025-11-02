Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2025. Though small in size, New Jersey's influence is outsized—home to one of the highest concentrations of scientists and engineers per square mile in the U.S. Its economy spans pharmaceuticals, logistics, finance, and beyond, anchored by its strategic location between New York and Philadelphia. The women honored this year reflect the state's blend of technical expertise, commercial ambition, and community leadership.

Among this year's honorees is Rume Joy Azikiwe-Oyeyemi, Chief Human Resources Officer and a Senior Vice President at City Year. Azikiwe-Oyeyemi is a highly motivated individual with a desire to make a positive and meaningful impact on those around her and the organizations she serves. She seeks to partner with organizations to create those positive changes that will help to increase the overall bottom line, positively impact the culture, and make them an employer of choice. In addition to her current position, Azikiwe-Oyeyemi serves as an adjunct professor at Rowan University and Wilmington University.

We also honor Ayesha Simons, Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and Global Project Management at Colgate-Palmolive. Simons leads the development and implementation of strategies to enable the success of diverse-owned businesses and deliver a world-class Colgate Supplier Diversity program. She also leads Colgate's Global Project Management team, focusing on delivering large-scale global projects key to delivering Colgate's 2025 growth and efficiency strategies, as well as expanding project management capabilities across the enterprise.

Finally, we congratulate Heather McBride Leef, a Managing Director leading Deloitte's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Institute. With more than 25 years of experience in driving innovative strategic initiatives at Deloitte, Leef most recently served as a senior leader and executive coach with Deloitte's Chief Executive Program, working closely with CEOs in a wide range of industries and DEI-focused organizations to help them achieve their aspirations. Leef has a long-standing passion for equity and belonging and is committed to the collaboration and collective actions necessary to advance successful DEI efforts in the workforce, marketplace, and society.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2025.

Alesia Visconti (FranServe), Rume Azikiwe-Oyeyemi (City Year), Rosina Racioppi (AscentPoint Leadership), Dr. Mayda Gonzalez-Bosch (SUNY Orange), Kimberlee Murphy (Withum), Lee Personeni (Guggenheim), C. Michelle Stanley-Nurse (PNC), Kathleen Dimmick (Foot Locker), Deborah Pfennig (The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson), Nandini Sankara (Suburban Propane), Denise D'Arienzo (net2phone), Renata Vallese Munhoz (Mars), Maureen Lally (Paychex), Rosalie Serapigli (Tilcon New York Inc.), Rachel Richter (Optum), Shakeema North (Covenant House New York), Yvonne Ramirez (Albert Einstein College of Medicine), Shannon Simon (Arch Insurance Group), Christina Poirier (Anywhere Real Estate), Ayesha Simons (Colgate-Palmolive), Pam Sullivan (Good Grief, Inc.), Dr. Sherrie Pietranico-Cole (Regeneron), Priyanka Rath (J.P. Morgan), Heather McBride Leef (Deloitte), Subba Lakshmi Ramaswamy (Accenture), Sonya Perrotti (Brink's), Michelle Lifschitz (TD Securities), Dr. Jamie Borger (Sussex County Community College), Maddy Cretella (Landmark Hospitality), Erika Hagberg (Google), Gigi Polo (Gigi Polo Lab), Sue James, and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-new-jersey-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

